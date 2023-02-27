Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: AMC The 'Mayfair Witches' Are Enchanting Viewers — Will There Be a Second Season? By Katherine Stinson Feb. 27 2023, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Mayfair Witches Season 1 on AMC. Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) has a huge problem — she's sworn an oath to do no harm as a doctor, yet people around her keep dying. She quickly discovers that her strange abilities actually run in the family. It's hard being a doctor when you're a witch!

Based on Anne Rice's bestselling series of the same name, Mayfair Witches had us utterly charmed from the get-go. Will there be a Mayfair Witches Season 2? Here's what we know so far.

Source: AMC We have a bad feeling about this guy for some reason.

Will there be a 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2?

Great news Mayfair Witches fans! AMC has already renewed Mayfair Witches for Season 2. As Distractify reported previously, Mayfair Witches is actually part of a larger plan from AMC to create their own Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC Plus.

According to an official press release from AMC Networks, viewership for Mayfair Witches Season 1 was strong from the start. The series premiere alone took over another AMC adaptation of an Anne Rice novel, Interview with the Vampire, as the number one new series premiere in the history of AMC Plus. Mayfair Witches Season 1 is also the most-watched series ever on AMC Plus, even ahead of the final season of The Walking Dead.

When will 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 premiere?

We don't have an official premiere date for Mayfair Witches Season 2 as of Feb. 27th, 2023. However, the official press release from AMC Networks can give us a few clues. According to the release, filming for Mayfair Witches Season 2 is slated to begin in New Orleans sometime in late 2023 (so probably around Fall 2023).

If filming for Mayfair Witches wraps in late 2023, hopefully, we can expect Mayfair Witches Season 2 to premiere sometime in the spring or summer of 2024.