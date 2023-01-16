Home > Television Source: AMC Wait, Who *is* Rowan Mayfair's Father in 'The Mayfair Witches'? Is He Still Alive? By Katherine Stinson Jan. 16 2023, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mayfair Witches on AMC and the Lives of Mayfair Witches book trilogy by Anne Rice. Dr. Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) has a bit of a problem. She's sworn an oath to do no harm as a surgeon, and yet, people around her end up dying for some reason.

Naturally, Rowan realizes she needs to find a solution to that pressing problem before she ends up leaving a sea of death in her wake without trying. Something is up and Rowan is determined to figure out what's causing her tiny little problem. Is Rowan's ability an inherited trait? Where are her parents anyway? Who is Rowan Mayfair's father? Here's what we know.

Who is Rowan Mayfair's father in the 'Mayfair Witches'? (BOOK AND TV SPOILERS)

CW: The following section mentions instances of fictional physical violence. The story of Rowan in The Mayfair Witches is based on a series of novels of the same name by the late legendary horror author Anne Rice. We still haven't met Rowan's father yet in the television adaptation. However, Rowan does finally reunite with her biological mother, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish), in Mayfair Witches Season 1, Episode 2. Only for Deirdre's throat to be cut seconds later! (Remember Rowan's little problem?)

In the original books, Rowan was actually kidnapped at birth from Deidre by her aunt Carlotta, who was the one who christened her Rowan. Child Rowan was then eventually taken in by Ellie Mayfair, who was barren herself. So if Deirdre was Rowan's real mother, who was Rowan's real father?

Rowan Mayfair's father is actually the worst. (BOOK AND TV SPOILERS)

CW: The following section contains mentions of fictional sexual violence. Although the truth hasn't come out yet in the Mayfair Witches television adaptation, the secret of Rowan's father in the books is dark, even for the story's standards. Rowan Mayfair's father is Deirdre's uncle, Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin). In the first episode of Mayfair Witches, Deirdre flees from her aunt's clutches and joins Cortland at his residence, where he just happens to be throwing a party.

During Cortland's party, Deirdre loses consciousness at one point. Someone rapes her, and Deirdre ends up pregnant with Rowan as a result. It's not exactly clear who the father of Deirdre's father is at first. Cortland hides his identity a little too well.

Rowan still doesn't know who her real father is yet in the Mayfair Witches television adaptation. Was it Cortland who slit Deirdre's throat when she finally reunited with her daughter? It would make sense if Rowan's father wouldn't want the truth to get out about his identity.