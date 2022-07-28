AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire' Series Is Making Some Changes That Don't Suck

People of a certain age have fond memories of a fanged Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise playing the parts of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt (respectively) in the 1994 film adaptation of Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire. An image of vampiric Tom Cruise dominated the film's posters, with the words "Drink from me and live forever" written above him.

Two small figures were situated at the bottom of the poster. One is clearly Brad Pitt, embodying the tortured Louis, even in still form. Another figure, a young girl, is walking towards him. Her name is Claudia and, in the movie, she's played by a young Kirsten Dunst. In the series, actress Bailey Bass is stepping into her tiny shoes. Bailey is slightly older than Kirsten was when she played Claudia, which begs the question: How old is Claudia in AMC's Interview With the Vampire?