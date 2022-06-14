'First Kill' Is a Fun Queer Vampire Series, but Must We Have Another Reluctant Vampire?

Clearly conflict has to occur for a story to move forward, but why not let us have a few more vampires who love being vampires and possess some semblance of self-control. We hate to say it, but was Bella (Twilight) the best vampire? She embraced her new life while stopping herself from killing a human and, as far as we know, only ate animals. Come to think of it, Caroline Forbes (Candice King of The Vampire Diaries) was very similar to Bella. Both really came into their own as vampires. We'd like more of that kind of vampire, please. Less regret and more rejoicing!