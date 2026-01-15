Actor Ali Larter Probably Doesn't Have the (Varsity) Blues About Her Sizable Net Worth Ali Larter fights for the roles she wants. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 15 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When actor Ali Larter pops up in a movie or television show, you're either about to have a good time or you are in big trouble. Most people probably remember Ali as the Clear Rivers in the first two Final Destination movies. She was also Paul Walker's fair-weather girlfriend in Varsity Blues and Reese Witherspoon's fitness murder suspect in Legally Blonde. She was so good in all of these.

Real fans met Ali in the NBC supernatural series Heroes. That show had everything: Hayden Panettiere as a cheerleader who needed saving, Milo Ventimiglia as a guy who could do it all, and Ali, who dipped her toes into multiple characters. Since then, she has been working steadily and is currently starring in Tyler Sheridan's Landman alongside the likes of Billy Bob Thornton. Her net worth must be nothing short of heroic. Let's take a look.



Ali Larter's net worth could probably buy her a lot of land, man.

Ali's net worth is reportedly $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. It's no wonder she's a multi-millionaire, as Ali has been working since she was 14 years old. That's when a modeling scout discovered the Cherry Hill, N.J., native while she was taking a stroll. The next thing she knew, Ali was starring in a Philadelphia Phillies commercial.

Ali Larter Actor Net worth: $12 million Ali Larter is an American actor and former model. Birth date: Feb. 23, 1976 Birthplace: Cherry Hill, N.J. Birth name: Alison Elizabeth Larter Father: Danforth Larter Mother: Margaret Walker Marriages: Hayes MacArthur ​(m. 2009) Children: Theodore “Teddy” Hayes MacArthur (b. 2010) and Vivienne Margaret MacArthur (b. 2015)

A few years later, Ali's modeling career led her to skip her senior year of high school in favor of traveling to Australia, Italy, and Japan for work. Ali's lifelong friendship with fellow actor Amy Smart started in Italy. After a few small roles in late 1990s sitcoms, Ali's big break came thanks to her pal Amy, who suggested she audition for Varsity Blues. We know how that went.

After that, it was a steady stream of hits, misses, and a few surprising choices. When she starred in the remake of House on Haunted Hill, followed by Final Destination, Ali cemented herself as a bit of a horror icon. In 2001, the biggest opportunity was undoubtedly Legally Blonde. Though Ali's role wasn't huge, it was essentially the crux of the entire movie.

Ali took a brief break from acting.

Ali did a few more movies after Legally Blonde before moving from Los Angeles to New York City. The first thing she did when she got to the Big Apple was reprise her role as Clear Rivers in the second Final Destination movie. Another horror franchise came a-calling in 2007 by way of Resident Evil: Extinction. She later starred in two more Resident Evil movies.