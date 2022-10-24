When Is Alia Bhatt's Due Date? Fans Think She'll Give Birth Any Day Now

Ranbir, who is best known for his work in Hindi films, is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema. He's starred in several film productions, including Rockstar, Saawariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Shamshera.

He can be seen next in the upcoming untiled Luv Ranjan film and 2023's Animal.