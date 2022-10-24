When Is Alia Bhatt's Due Date? Fans Think She'll Give Birth Any Day Now
In June 2022, British actress Alia Bhatt announced via social media that she and her husband were expecting their first child together. As many of her fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and advice for the mother-to-be, others couldn't help but wonder about the 29-year-old film star's due date.
With that said, when is Alia Bhatt's due date? Keep reading for all the known details. Plus, stick around to learn more about Alia's husband and baby daddy, actor Ranbir Kapoor.
When is Alia Bhatt‘s due date?
Alia has not publicly disclosed her exact due date. However, some fans believe she will give birth in just a matter of weeks — wait, why is that? Well, the Gully Boy actress took to Instagram on Oct. 24 and wished her nearly 72 million followers a happy Diwali alongside two photos. The first is a throwback picture, and the second image is of her lying in bed.
"Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed. Love and light to all," she wrote in the caption. Now, it appears the Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva star is taking things much slower and resting up before the baby's arrival, which leads us to believe her due date is right around the corner.
Although that's pure fan speculation, sources previously revealed to The Free Press Journal that Alia's due date is Oct. 28, 2022. However, an August 2022 post on Pinkvilla stated Alia's baby "is due in December or at the end of this year." So, which is it? Sadly, Alia has yet to comment. Nevertheless, fans will find out the truth soon enough.
Who is Alia Bhatt's husband?
After dating for nearly four years, Alia officially tied the knot with her Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva co-star, Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The pair were married in a private ceremony in their Mumbai apartment.
Ranbir, who is best known for his work in Hindi films, is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema. He's starred in several film productions, including Rockstar, Saawariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Shamshera.
He can be seen next in the upcoming untiled Luv Ranjan film and 2023's Animal.