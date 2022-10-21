Not only are As We See It's three leads — Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien — neurodivergent in real-life, but so are a handful of its writers and editors. Achieving authentic representation was deeply important to Jason Katims, as his own son is on the spectrum.

And though the eight-episode series stirred up some controversy (specifically regarding its connection to controversial organization Autism Speaks), it was overall well-received. As We See It currently holds a brilliant Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 percent and an audience score of 98 percent.