"It Was Just the Worst" — 'RHORI' Star Alicia Carmody Talks "Life-Changing" Car Accident "I thought for 10 seconds I had killed someone." By Niko Mann Published May 7 2026, 9:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @aliciacarmodyri

Bravo's latest Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, premiered on April 2, 2026, and fans are already loving the new housewives, including Alicia Carmody. Along with Alicia, the RHORI cast includes Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Liz McGraw, and Kelsey Swanson. Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey also stars on RHORI as a friend.

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During one episode of the show, Alicia revealed that she was involved in a crazy car accident, and the details have shocked RHORI viewers. So, what happened and did Alicia really hit a woman while driving?

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'RHORI' star Alicia Carmody shocks fans talking about car accident.

On the show's second episode, Alicia shocked RHORI producers and fans when she said she'd been in a car accident, according to US Weekly. Alicia said that she no longer drives due to several mishaps "I’ve gotten in accidents," she revealed. "I ran over a woman. I’ve almost driven off a bridge ... So, I’ve been there, done that with driving.”

After a producer asked her to clarify her comment, she replied with a simple, “I ran over a woman," and folks went crazy as they hoped to get more of the story.

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Alicia from the 'RHORI' says she hit a woman with her car.

Alicia clarified her statement during an interview with US Weekly and said that a woman dove in front of her car when she was driving 15 miles per hour, but the reality TV star thought she'd killed her.

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“I was driving, like 15 miles per hour, because I was just coming from a red light," she said. "And this woman just dove in front of my car. It was life-changing for me. It was crazy because I thought for 10 seconds I had killed someone."

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The RHORI star added that the moment was “the worst feeling in the world.” “I think that probably gave me PTSD,” she continued. “Accidents do happen, but it was just the worst.” Alicia told the outlet that she no longer drives, but if she does start driving again, she will take “more classes” first, especially before driving on the highway.

Her cast mate, Kelsey Swanson, also weighed in during her confessional and said Alicia's reluctance for freeway driving makes her fit right in with Rhode Islanders. “If you are from Rhode Island, born and bred, you are a different person," she said. "You’re a breed. Alicia, so Rhode Island. The way she talks, her mannerisms, the not wanting to drive on the highway."

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Source: Instagram / @aliciacarmodyri Dolores Catania, Liz McGraw, Alicia, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi.

Reddit users also gave their two cents about Alicia's driving comments. "Rhode Island drivers are terrible and will absolutely hit you in a crosswalk and tell you it's your fault," wrote one user. "And, I love Alicia and felt so seen when she was s--t-talking other drivers and complaining about highway driving, but I'm still going to believe the pedestrian."