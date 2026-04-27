You Might Be Familiar With Pinky Cole’s Husband's Line of Work on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Pinky and her husband are both business owners. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 27 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialdhayes

Joining a Bravo show like The Real Housewives of Atlanta pretty late in the game doesn't come without its issues. For Pinky Cole, it's sharing the highs and lows of her marriage with a fan base ready to pounce on any mistakes that Pinky and her husband, Derrick Hayes, might make. And, after learning a bit about him on the show, viewers are more curious than ever who Pinky's husband is and how their dynamic works.

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Pinky joined RHOA in Season 17 as a newbie, but outside of the show, she was already a boss babe. She might have been a boss babe with financial issues, but still. She can hold her own. And when it comes to her husband, hopefully he can do the same now that his own business and his actions are under a microscope as far as viewers are concerned.

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Pinky Cole's husband on 'RHOA' is a restaurateur.

Pinky's husband, Derrick, is the founder of the fast food chain Big Dave's Cheesesteaks. He opened the first location in Atlanta, Ga., and eventually expanded to Florida, South Caroline, and North Carolina. According to the website, Derrick honored his late father with the name for the chain, and he keeps his memory alive with The David and Derrick Hayes Foundation, which is dedicated to cancer research.

Derrick also started the David & Derrick Hayes College Fund, which, per the website, "provides quarterly funding to deserving students with a 3.0 GPA or higher." And, for the most part, for RHOA fans, that's all well and good. The issue that some have with him on the show is that Derrick seems to have no issue speaking to Pinky in a less-than-supportive tone on the show at times.

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In a Reddit thread about the couple, one RHOA fan wrote, "I'm shocked at how Pinky's husband speaks to her. He tells her that he had to humble her and then dismisses her when she says she felt alone. Does the man even like her? What type of odd behavior is this?" Others agreed that Derrick's early behavior on the show is strange, given the pair's personal and professional relationship.

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Pinky spoke to The Daily Dish about her relationship with her husband and how they motivate each other in their respective businesses. They also share three kids together and Derrick has two other children, and, according to Pinky, both she and her husband are "big dreamers" and that's part of the reason why they work so well together.

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'RHOA' fans don't understand why Pinky Cole's husband isn't helping with her bankruptcy.

Pinky comes in hot in her first RHOA season. She announces early on that she plans to file for bankruptcy due to some financial issues. When she tells Derrick about it on-camera, he seems a little confused. So not only was he unaware that she was serious about filing, but he apparently has no role in this big financial decision for Pinky.