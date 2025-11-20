'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Porsha Williams New Dating Interest Has Been Identified "I hope that this could be something, but we’ll see. You know, still just dating." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Sherri

It hasn't been that long since Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Guobadia, whom she has called a "narcissist" in the past. But Porsha is healing and ready to move on.

Now, Porsha is dating again, but her new partner might not be someone you would expect. The RHOA star recently opened up about her new relationship and why she's not technically off the market. Here's what she's had to say on the topic.

Porsha Williams from 'RHOA' is dating someone new.

These days, Simon is in Nigeria after being deported from the United States in June 2025. But worry over her former husband's status doesn't seem to be getting in the way of Porsha finding happiness. During October 2025's CultureCon, Porsha opened up about the fact that she is dating a woman. She told fans in a video shared online, "The people who I’m talking to now, it’s just two." She playfully teased, "I narrowed it down to two, and he is nice and she is nice" (excerpt via E! News).

But by November 2025, fans were certain that she had narrowed it down further and seemed to be dating a woman named Patrice "Sway" McKinney, Essence reports. While at BravoCon on Nov. 15, 2025, Porsha mused, "Relationship-wise, I’m officially still single. I’m dating, but I have started to focus on someone. I hope that this could be something, but we’ll see. You know, still just dating" (excerpts via Essence). To Porsha, dating someone doesn't seem to be a full commitment. At least not yet.

And it seems as though most of the RHOA crew has met Porsha's new love interest. She explained how they met her, saying, "Actually, it was almost the whole group at the same time. I had already gone out on a date with my female friend. It was not really a date it, was just me, her, my sister hanging out. And then when the premiere came, I said, maybe I should just text her and ask her if she wants to come with me.’”

Here's what we know about Porsha's love interest, Patrice McKinney.

Not only does Porsha seem to be starting to narrow down her focus to Patrice, but she has also introduced her to the social circle, which means things might get serious. So, what do we know about Patrice?

She is a licensed master barber and founder of Encore Salon Suites based in Atlanta. On social media, Patrice seems to work as a mentor for entrepreneurs just starting out.

