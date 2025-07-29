Kenya Moore Said She’s Done With ‘RHOA’ and Spilled Some Tea on the Season 17 Cast “You know how we say, 'it’s giving 'Love & Hip Hop?'' One is actually from 'Love & Hip Hop."' By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 29 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

RHOA Season 16 wrapped with a three-part reunion in July 2025. Ahead of the third installment’s premiere, rumors surrounding the Season 17 cast were already hitting the digital streets thanks to the one and only Kenya Moore. Here’s what's going on in the rumor mill for RHOA Season 17.

Kenya Moore said ‘RHOA’ will be “giving ‘Love and Hip-Hop’ in Season 17.

Kenya teased what she knew about RHOA Season 17 while addressing her future on the show. During a livestream filmed on her YouTube channel, she stated the show had hired two new Housewives to join the cast. In the live, at the 23-minute mark, Kenya revealed the new cast members were “both like, known people” and said one is a business owner and restaurateur based in the city. She then said the other person was a Love and Hip-Hop alum.

“You know how we say, 'it’s giving Love & Hip Hop?' The other one is actually from Love & Hip Hop,” Kenya shared in the live. As fans started naming their best guesses during her stream, Kenya dropped several more clues, including that the VH1 star they hired is in the music industry outside of reality TV. “It’s not Rasheeda. It’s not Claudia [Jordan] —Claudia’s not from Love & Hip Hop,” she said. Is Porsha coming back? Yes. Yandy is not part of it. No, it’s not Yandy. She’s actually a singer.”

Following Kenya’s live, The Neighborhood Talk reported the mystery cast members were singer K. Michelle and Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole. While neither K nor Pinky has confirmed they will be on the show, fans had mixed reviews about the idea of them being added to the fold. “K. Michelle finna wake it up,” one fan said on Instagram. “Where’s the class? Where are the husbands? Where’s Nene?” another scolded. “K. MICHELLE & PORSHA would be a DYNAMIC DUO!!!!” a third fan praised.

Is Kenya Moore returning to ‘RHOA’ for Season 17?

The former Miss USA also confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the show. If you recall, Kenya was benched from Season 16 for sharing explicit photos of Brit Eady at her salon opening. She decided not to return, but at the 21-minute mark, she expressed interest in appearing on The Traitors, having previously been approached by the Peacock competition and Big Brother.

“I love Traitors,” Kenya said. “I was asked a few seasons ago, but it conflicted with my Real Housewives schedule. “I was not asked this year.” “So, hopefully you'll see me on some other shows, coming soon,” she continued. “Of course, I don't announce anything until it's basically shot and ready to air.”

All of the Season 16 ‘RHOA’ stars (besides Kenya and Brit Eady) are set to return.

While RHOA producers are reportedly adding two new Housewives to the cast, as of this writing, the Season 16 stars who stayed until the end reportedly have nothing to worry about. Although we won’t officially know who is in the cast until Season 17 begins, Brit and Kenya are the only ones who have confirmed their departures.

In July 2025, Brit revealed in an Instagram post that she wasn’t returning to the show after one season. The insurance agent also skipped the RHOA reunion and sued Bravo for $20 million in June 2025, alleging defamation, emotional distress, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment, per People.

Brit’s exit leaves peach holders Porsha, Kelli, Shamea, Drew, Phaedra, and Angela, with Cynthia returning in a friend role. Although Shamea didn’t officially share if she’s returning for Season 17, she took to her YouTube channel to her castmates. During the season, the newbie faced numerous challenges, including a falling out with her childhood friend, Porsha.

“If I ever offended you, if I’ve made you feel less than, inferior, insulted you, hurt you in any way — I’m sorry,” Shamea said around the 20-minute mark of the YouTube video, ‘Dear Sweet 16.’ “I hope that we can start fresh, and I wish you nothing but the best. And that prayer, I hope it leaves this room and enters into your heart and into your household, and that’s a wrap on Season 16.”