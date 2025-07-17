Brit Eady Can Still Afford Kelli Ferrell’s Glam Team Post-’RHOA’ — Inside Her Net Worth The former peach holder filed a lawsuit against Bravo for $20 million in June 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 17 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@briteady

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta decided to return to its former glory during its sixteenth season, the Bravo staple needed some new blood to join the iconic cast. Several new faces entered the chat, including Brittany "Brit" Eady.

Brit came in hot during her first season and has since kept her foot on fans and the show's team's necks. Before she decided to step away from RHOA after her debut season, she flaunted her wealthy lifestyle by car and helicopter shopping on the show. And, let's not forget her flair for collecting vintage fashion, such as her wearing the legendary Aaliyah's Roberto Cavalli dress from 2000 on the show. But, just how much does Brit have in the bank? Here's what to know about her net worth.

Source: Bravo

What is Brit Eady's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brit's net worth is $2.5 million. Her earnings reportedly stem from her career as an insurance executive, and according to her Instagram bio, she offers a masterclass for those seeking to enter the field. In 2020, she established her own insurance agency under Allstate, demonstrating her adaptability and business acumen. Her agency has flourished, providing clients with tailored insurance solutions and solidifying her reputation in the industry.

Before rebranding as an insurance agent and expert, Brit was a model who appeared in multiple music videos, TV shows, and movies. However, it's unclear how much of her modeling earnings have helped accumulate her net worth. She has also turned her fashion flair into a business, as fans watched her develop her shapewear and clothing line, Bare and Naked (not to be confused with Porsha's GoNaked hair line).

Brit's husband, Michael Cunningham, also reportedly does well for himself. However, fans have been puzzled by what exactly he does for a living. According to Reality Tea, he's an investor, developer, entrepreneur, and Jet Broker, which suggests he enjoys dabbling in multiple businesses. Despite Michael's job not being clear, the couple has enough money in the bank to live comfortably. They paid $1.2 million for an 8,000-square-foot home in Roswell, Ga.

Brit Eady Insurance Expert, Entrepreneur Net worth: $2.5 million Brit Eady is an insurance and fashion entrepreneur who found fame when she joined Season 16 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.' Brit announced her departure from the series after one season. Birthdate: Oct. 9, 1987 Birth Name: Brittany Eady Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Marriages: Michael Cunningham (m. 2020)

Why did Brit Eady leave 'RHOA' after Season 16?

Brit was added to the RHOA cast during the show's cast shakeup. Although she was among several other newbies, such as Shamea Morton, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell, she stood out for her now-infamous feud with Kenya Moore. During the beginning of the season, Brit and Kenya had several verbal spars, including one where Brit mentioned that she had a gun, which made Kenya feel threatened. The former Miss USA retaliated at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa event by sharing explicit photos of a woman who appeared to be Brit.

The action resulted in Kenya being suspended from RHOA before the reality vet ultimately decided to leave the show. Brit remained on the show and fell out with Shamea and her onscreen BFF, Kelli. Her and Kelli's fight came after Kelli accused Brit of stealing her entire glam team.

In June 2025, she confirmed she wouldn't be attending the show's three-part reunion and, according to USA Today, also filed a lawsuit against Bravo and its production team for $20 million, claiming defamation, emotional distress, false light, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment. In the filing, Brit claimed the network shared photos that weren't of her and didn't allow her to see the photos before the scene at Kenya's event played out on the show.

In July 2025, the day after the first episode of the reunion aired, Brit discussed her time on the show on Instagram. Underneath a post of her posing in what would've been her reunion dress, she said she was leaving "something that no longer serves me" and thanked her fans and inner circle for supporting her short-lived Housewives journey.

"As I close this chapter, I want to thank everyone who supported me, my friends, my followers, my amazing team, and everyone who defended my name," she wrote. "I decided to walk away from something that no longer serves me because I choose peace over destroying my mental."

