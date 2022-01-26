Alicia Witt Shares New Details About the Tragic Death of Her Parents

The star of Orange Is the New Black, Twin Peaks, and The Walking Dead shared new details about the horrific death of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt. Alicia Witt discussed the tragedy in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

"It still doesn’t feel real," she wrote. As she explained, she traveled to Worcester, Mass., to attend her parents's funeral in January 2022. They were found dead in their home on Dec. 20, 2022. What happened? What's the cause of death?