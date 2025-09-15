Fans of British TV Personality Alison Hammond Want to Know More About Her Son — Meet Aiden Alison shot to fame after appearing on the U.K. version of 'Big Brother' in 2003. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 15 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of British TV personality Alison Hammond want to learn more about her son, Aiden Hammond. Aiden appeared on the British reality television series Gogglebox with his mom, and you may know Alison best from The Great British Baking Show.

According to iTV, Alison is also a presenter on the U.K.'s This Morning with former The X Factor host, Dermot O'Leary. Alison called hosting the show "a huge privilege and honor." "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning, initially for a few months, that I would still be there 19 years later," she added. She has also appeared in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity MasterChef, and One's Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's. what we know about Alison Hammond's son, Aiden Hammond.

Aiden Hammond, 20, is a popular DJ in the U.K. He made his television debut with his mother on Celebrity Gogglebox — a reality TV show that records families and friends in the U.K. reacting to the previous week's episode in their homes — in 2025. Aiden said he was "very close" to his late grandmother, who lived nearby when he was young, and he'd run across the street to her when his mother bothered him, according to The Sun.

"When we were in the flat, she had a house pretty much opposite us, so we could literally leave and run across the road," he said. "So when my Mum was doing my head in, I'd just go to my Nan's." "She's passed away now, but we were very close all the time," he added. "Me, my Mum, and my Nan, and that was kind of the little trio."

The mother-and-son duo also starred in a reality travel series together, Florida Unpacked, where they traveled to Florida to advise people how to travel in the state on a budget. “Travel is in my blood," he said of the show, adding that he was used to following in his famous mother's footsteps. "For years, I worked as a tour rep following in the footsteps of my dear Mum."

Aiden's dad is Alison's ex, Noureddine Boufaied, a taxi driver from Manchester, England, per The Mirror. The couple broke up in 2014, and Aiden spent most of his time in Birmingham living with Alison. A source told the outlet that it was hard for the TV star to be a single parent following the split.

“It was hard when Alison was parenting by herself," they said. " There wasn’t anyone to bounce off or share the responsibility or everyday stresses. That put a lot of pressure on her, and she really felt it. It’s a lot to deal with, and on top of that, there are the teenage hormones and things; it’s a lot of pressure." The source also noted Aiden's escapes to his grandma's house.