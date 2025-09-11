In Social Post, ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Dad Is Dying Kailyn Lowry made her reality TV debut when she was cast as one of the original young moms on ‘16 & Pregnant,’ and then transitioned to ‘Teen Mom 2.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 11 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: MTV

Reality stars make their living by sharing their most intimate details of their lives on camera; however, those details also often transpire off-camera as well. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently took to social media to share that her biological father is currently dying and she is on her way to visit him.

Source: MTV

Kailyn Lowry reveals her dad is dying.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kailyn shared a photo from a plane window seat coupled with a series of messages about the current health status of her father. “It’s about to be a rollercoaster of a week over here,” the post began. “My bio dad is on hospice so my sister & I plan to see him,” Kailyn wrote. “I met him one time on 16 & Pregnant — I have a lot of questions, although he may not be responsive.”

Fans familiar with Kailyn’s journey on the show are well aware of the intensely strained relationship she has with her father, as he was not a present fixture in her life.

Kailyn recently fought back against critics who claimed that she was not an active parent to her 7 children.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, the reality star posted a TikTok video responding to a fan who wrote that they were "pretty sure she has help with the kids." "Y’all love to say that I don’t raise my kids," Kailyn began in the video. "I have childcare, yes. I have help from 8 to 4, Monday through Friday. These are traditional working hours. A lot of people put their kids in daycare from 9 to 5, a lot of people have babysitters that they pay for. I do the same thing."

"After 4 o’clock, if I needed a baby sitter, I would have to pay for that," she continued. "So if you guys could kindly stop discrediting what I do for my kids, that would be great. On the other side of that, I am blessed to have in-home childcare. Not everyone can afford to have that."

Source: MTV

"And so with that being said, yes, I do have help, no matter which way you cut it,” Kailyn added. “But if you guys could just stop discrediting what I do, that would be fantastic. And I’m going to let this run for one minute, just so I can collect my coin so I can pay for the childcare, thank you so much."

She also spoke about her co-parenting relationship with the fathers of her children during an appearance on Lala Kent’s ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast.

“If you co-parent a certain [way] or discipline or do something that the other parent doesn't like, that could put you in a whole other situation that you didn't even [know], you never even thought of," she told the former Vanderpump Rules star on the Give Them Lala podcast.

Source: Mega