'Teen Mom' Star Kail Lowry Offers a Health Update on Son Rio Following Concerning Symptom

Kail warned people to trust their gut and get a second opinion.

If you're a fan of the Teen Mom world, you probably have strong feelings about Kailyn "Kail" Lowry one way or the other. Most Teen Mom stars are divisive (hello, Jenelle Evans), especially as they go off into the world after having their babies. But Kail has somehow found herself the center of a never-ending firestorm.

But despite the catty drama and never-ending criticism, Kail recently shared a health update about her son Rio, bringing people back down to Earth as they are reminded that she is, in fact, a mother of seven very real children. Here's what she had to say about Rio's health.

'Teen Mom' star Kail Lowry offers a health update about her son, Rio.

In an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail opened up about a health concern she has been facing with her third-to-youngest son, Rio. She has seven children — from oldest to youngest: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, Verse, and Valley.

On the podcast, Kail mentioned that he had developed a lump on his belly, just above his belly button. The doctors, and Kail herself, assumed it was a hernia, due to its location. The doctor told her it would improve on its own.

However, the lump did not improve, and Kail grew worried. A diagnostic ultrasound found that it was likely either a granuloma or a cyst, both of which are likely benign according to Kail, or a neoplasia, which can be benign or malignant. The next step for Kail and her little boy will be to get a biopsy.

Fans react to Kail's news with a pretty predictable mix of comments.

While you might think that updates about a baby's health would be a good place for people to put away their pitchforks and offer some positivity for once, you would apparently be wrong.

Because while no one has said anything rude about her son Rio directly, at least as far as we've seen, the criticism of Kail, which seems endless, just continued to march on, even on her post showing Rio receiving his ultrasound scan. Of course, this is nothing new for Kail.

In some ways, she relishes the haters. They always have something to say about her body, or parenting, or the men she has in her life. And while some of that criticism may be valid, it doesn't stop Kail from clapping back regularly and letting people know just how much she cares about their opinion. However, some people had their nice pants on. One fan, mistaking Rio for her other son, Verse, wrote, "Hope he’s feeling well 🫶🏼 between all the chaos you always make sure you guys have fun + show up for everyone!"

