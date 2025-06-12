‘Teen Mom’ Star David Eason’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter Involved in an Unexpected Tragedy "Lailah was a bright light in our family and loved life and Jesus very much." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 12 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@easondavid88, kayakinginlivsworld

MTV's Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has shared the ups and downs of her blended family with fans since she married David Eason in 2017. The couple, who separated in 2024, had children from previous relationships before they started dating. Jenelle brought her two kids, Jace and Kaiser, into their relationship while David had a son, Kaden, from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Leedham.

David and Olivia's co-parenting relationship also included him caring for Olivia's daughter, Lailah. Unfortunately, the family is mourning a devastating update regarding Lailah. Here's what to know.

What happened to David Eason's ex-girlfriend's daughter, Lailah?

In June 2025, it was announced that Lailah had died unexpectedly at just 7 years old. According to People, the tragic news was confirmed by Olivia's friend, who created a GoFundMe account for her and her family. The GoFundMe was created to cover living expenses for her and Kaden.

"Our friend Olivia Leedham tragically lost her beautiful seven-year-old daughter, Lailah Price, yesterday," the GoFundMe description reads. "She was in the emergency room several times without a diagnosis, and while in the hospital Friday night, she had a seizure and passed away early Saturday morning, June 7th." The post added: "Olivia is a single mom to Kaden, age 10, and Lailah, age 7. Lailah was a bright light in our family and loved life and Jesus very much."

Olivia didn't immediately disclose her thoughts on her daughter's death. However, when the GoFundMe reached more than $15,000, the organizer, "Olivia and her family are overwhelmed by the generosity of their friends and family." Additionally, neither David nor Jenelle discussed Lailah's death publicly.

Lailah's death came amid David Eason and Jenelle Evans's separation.

David mourned the loss of his ex's child while he and Jenelle faced the dissolving of their marriage. In October 2024, the 16 and Pregnant alum confirmed via TikTok that she and her husband called it quits. "I filed for separation," Jenelle said in the post, adding "New chapter unlocked" to the caption.

During their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, , in January 2017. Jenelle stayed by David's side throughout multiple legal woes, one of which cost her custody of Ensley and Kaiser. In May 2019, she lost custody of her younger children after David shot and killed their family dog for biting their then-2-year-old daughter in the face. Jenelle regained custody of her children two months later.