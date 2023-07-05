Home > Television > HGTV > Alison Victoria Rumors Are Spreading That HGTV Star Alison Victoria Has a Daughter — Are They True? Does ‘Windy City Rehab’ interior designer Alison Victoria have a daughter? She talks about her pregnancy challenges on the HGTV series. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 5 2023, Published 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thealisonvictoria

Some of us watch HGTV shows for the amazing house flips and redesigns, but some of us watch for the hosts and their behind-the-scenes drama. Windy City Rehab focuses on flipping Chicago-based properties, but it also focuses on its interior designer star, Alison Victoria. She’s been the center of controversy and lawsuits for the series but has connected with viewers through her openness about freezing her eggs.

Alison has remained relatively mum about her love and family life, but that hasn’t stopped rumors that Alison has a daughter. But there’s a very simple explanation. So does interior designer Alison Victoria have a daughter?

Alison Victoria does not have a daughter, but she does have a niece.

Throughout the years, HGTV fans have speculated about Alison’s personal life. We all learned that she married Luke Harding in 2013, but they later divorced. In 2020, she revealed to People that she was dating Michael Marks, who is tied to some of the legal trouble she and the show faced after a home’s sale was misrepresented. However, no one knows if Alison and Michael are still together.

If they are still together, it would be reasonable to think that Alison could have a daughter with Michael. Some people even think that Alison could have had a daughter from her previous marriage, but she’s never confirmed or discussed this on Windy City Rehab. In fact, she’s talked more openly about her struggles with pregnancy and her decision to freeze her eggs for future IVF treatment.

Confused fans think that Alison could have a daughter because she often posts pictures on her Instagram with a young girl. As it turns out, however, the girl is actually her niece. Alison is very close to her sister, Diana Dowd, who now has two daughters, Cat and Liv. Alison posts frequently with Cat, who just finished 2nd grade, as well as her other nieces and nephews.

In fact, when Liv was born, Alison shared that she became an aunt for the fifth time, which means she has five nieces and nephews! That’s so many, she might not even want children of her own anymore! If she does, it may be dependent on her relationship, since it’s possible that she and Michael could have broken up.

Alison hasn’t posted at all about Michael on Instagram, although that could just be for privacy. However, an article from the Chicago Sun-Times asked both Michael and Alison about their possible relationship. “I don’t have a comment,” he said. “Because the nature of the relationship, if it did exist at all, was personal.”

Alison’s attorney, Daniel Lynch, said, “We will not confirm or deny the identities of people with whom [Alison] has personal relationships because, by their nature, those relationships are personal and ought not to be fodder for business stories published in the Sun-Times.”