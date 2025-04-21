This Is When Fans Can Expect to Stream 'All American' Season 7 on Netflix "As long as we’ve got All American going, I’m still feeling really good about CW." By Danielle Jennings Published April 21 2025, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Troy Harvey/The CW

The seventh season of CW’s long-running hit series All American is in full swing, as fans are adjusting to the multiple changes and new characters. As the season inches closer to its finale, many viewers are wondering when it will be available to stream via Netflix.

All American quickly captured the hearts and attention of fans following its premiere in October 2018. Inspired by the true story of professional football player Spencer Paysinger, the sports drama series is one of the CW’s most consistent hits.

Source: CW

When will ‘All American’ season 7 be released on Netflix?

According to What’s On Netflix, fans can expect the seventh season of All American to arrive just a short time after the season finale airs. Per the outlet, every season of the series has always been available on Netflix around nine days after it airs live on the CW. Taking that into consideration, it means that season seven will more than likely hit Netflix in early May 2025. However, if there are any breaks in the live airings of All American between now and its finale, that date could fluctuate between June and July.

What changes were made for ‘All American’ season 7?

The CW shocked fans of the series in September 2024 when the network confirmed that six regular characters would not return to All American full-time, according to Variety. The characters who had their roles reduced from regulars included Patience, Olivia, Asher, Grace James, and Laura Baker. This followed the June 2024 announcement that series star Spencer James would not return to the show as a series regular ahead of the show’s seventh season, the outlet reported at the time.

Source: CW

Why were changes made to ‘All American?’

In an interview with Variety in January 2025, the show’s executive producer and creator, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, explained why she felt it was time for a reset of All American and wanted to take the show into a new era. “Bring it back to high school, reset it with a new generation of Beverly and Crenshaw kids that sort of had the same dream, same heart, new rivalry — and keep this dream going for the next generation,” she said.

Source: CW

“I called the studio and network and shared my vision, and that is how we ended up getting those two additional episodes for Season 6, to really fully complete the journey of the characters and give me some room to start to set up that world,” Nkechi told the outlet.

Will there be a Season 8 of ‘All American?’

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO, Channing Dungey spoke about the show’s future in an April 2025 interview with Deadline. Noting that All American is the last scripted series from the “old CW,” Channing shared her view of the show’s future. "I will continue to call CW a broadcast network, because my heart is still there. As long as we’ve got All American going, I’m still feeling really good about CW," she said.

Source: CW

When asked if she believed that the studio could still produce All American underneath the new business parameters and licensing fees of below $1 million per episode, Channing responded with uncertainty. “We’ll see. Could we produce something for the CW if we were starting from scratch, yes, absolutely,” she said.