Distractify
Home > Gaming > Pokémon

There Are Over 100 Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep' for You to Encounter Every Morning

While the 'Pokémon Sleep' roster isn’t quite as comprehensive as 'Pokémon GO,' there are still tons of monsters for you to collect.

Jon Bitner - Author
By

Jul. 25 2023, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

'Pokemon Sleep'
Source: Niantic

If you’re looking to register all the Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep to your PokéDex, there’s a long road ahead of you. Thankfully, all you need to do to find them is get a good night’s rest. Then, in the morning when you wake up, you’ll be greeted by a bunch of friendly faces. And if you’re lucky, they’ll be a handful of Pokémon you haven’t yet added to your catalog.

Hoping to catch ‘em all? Here’s a look at all Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep.

Article continues below advertisement

All Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep'.

There are more than 100 Pokémon for you to collect in Pokémon Sleep — and more will probably be added in the future. For now, here’s a look at all the monsters up for grabs, along with their associated Sleep Type (Dozing, Snoozing, Slumbering, and Balanced).

The Dozing Sleep Type is associated with lots of movement and noise while you're sleeping. The Snoozing Sleep Type is the result of a lot of snoring. The Slumbering Sleep Type is the result of a sleep session with little noise or movement.

A group of Pokémon from Pokémon Sleep napping in a grassy field.
Source: Niantic
Article continues below advertisement

The Balanced Sleep Type occurs when two of your Sleep Percentages are within a few percentage points of each other.

Keep in mind that the Sleep Type that you earn will determine the types of Pokémon that appear around Snorlax in your game. The Balanced Type, meanwhile, allows all Pokémon to appear — so consider shooting for this type if you want the most variety.

Some savvy players recommend playing snoring sounds or taking naps to help achieve certain Sleep Types.

Be sure to play around with different techniques to see what works best for you. With a bit of luck, you'll eventually encounter every Pokémon in the below list.

Article continues below advertisement

Water-Type PokémonSleep Type
SquirtleSlumbering
Wartortle Slumbering
Blastoise Slumbering
Vaporeon Slumbering
Psyduck Dozing
Golduck Slumbering
Slowpoke Snoozing
Slowbro Snoozing
Slowking Snoozing
Totodile Slumbering
Croconaw Slumbering
Feraligatr Slumbering

Grass-Type PokémonSleep Type
Bulbasaur Dozing
Ivysaur Dozing
Venusaur Dozing
Chikorita Dozing
Bayleef Dozing
Meganium Dozing
Bellsprout Dozing
Weepinbell Dozing
Victreebel Dozing
Leafeon Dozing
Article continues below advertisement
A person looking at a napping Pikachu.
Source: Niantic

Fire-Type PokémonSleep Type
Charmander Snoozing
Charmeleon Snoozing
Charizard Snoozing
Cyndaquil Snoozing
Quilava Snoozing
Typhlosion Snoozing
Flareon Snoozing
Growlithe Snoozing
Arcanine Snoozing
Article continues below advertisement

Normal-Type PokémonSleep Type
Rattata Snoozing
Raticate Snoozing
Meowth Snoozing
Persian Snoozing
Kangaskhan Snoozing
Ditto Snoozing
Eevee Snoozing
Slakoth Snoozing
Vigoroth Dozing
Slaking Snoozing

Bug-Type PokémonSleep Type
Caterpie Dozing
Metapod Dozing
Butterfree Dozing
Pinsir Dozing
Heracross Dozing
Article continues below advertisement
The Pokémon Sleep logo in front of a napping Pikachu.
Source: Niantic

Poison-Type PokémonSleep Type
Ekans Dozing
Arbok Dozing
Gulpin Dozing
Swalot Dozing
Croagunk Dozing
Toxicroak Dozing
Article continues below advertisement

Ground-Type PokémonSleep Type
Diglett Snoozing
Dugtrio Snoozing
Cubone Slumbering
Marowak Slumbering

Electric-Type PokémonSleep Type
Pikachu Snoozing
Pichu Slumbering
Raichu Snoozing
Jolteon Snoozing
Mareep Snoozing
Flaaffy Snoozing
Ampharos Snoozing
Article continues below advertisement
Snorlax sleeping in a field.
Source: Niantic

Ghost-Type PokémonSleep Type
Gastly Dozing
Haunter Dozing
Gengar Dozing
Article continues below advertisement

Rock-Type PokémonSleep Type
Geodude Slumbering
Graveler Slumbering
Golem Slumbering
Sudowoodo Slumbering
Larvitar Slumbering
Pupitar Slumbering
Bonsly Slumbering
A close-up shot of Snorlax sleeping under a tree.
Source: Niantic
Article continues below advertisement

Fairy-Type PokémonSleep Type
Jigglypuff Snoozing
Wigglytuff Snoozing
Igglybuff Slumbering
Togepi Slumbering
Togetic Snoozing
Togekiss Snoozing
Sylveon Snoozing

Fighting-Type PokémonSleep Type
Mankey Dozing
Primeape Dozing
Lucario Slumbering
Riolu Slumbering
Article continues below advertisement

Dragon-Type PokémonSleep Type
AltariaDozing

Dark-Type PokémonSleep Type
Umbreon Dozing
Sableye Dozing
Tyranitar Dozing
Houndour Dozing
Houndoom Dozing
Absol Dozing
Article continues below advertisement

Psychic-Type PokémonSleep Type
Espeon Snoozing
Wobbuffet Snoozing
Wynaut Snoozing
Article continues below advertisement

Ice-Type PokémonSleep Type
Spheal Slumbering
Sealeo Slumbering
Walrein Slumbering
Glaceon Slumbering

Steel-Type PokémonSleep Type
Magnemite Slumbering
Magneton Slumbering
Magnezone Slumbering

Flying-Type PokémonSleep Type
DoduoSlumbering
DodrioSlumbering
SwabluSlumbering
Advertisement
More from Distractify

The 'Pokémon GO' Plus+ Gadget Makes It Easy to Track Your Sleep and Earn Cool Rewards

'Pokémon GO' Riolu Hatch Day Arrives July 22 — How to Prepare for the Event

You Can Catch Shaymin By Completing "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO'

Latest Pokémon News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.