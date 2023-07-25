There Are Over 100 Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep' for You to Encounter Every Morning

If you’re looking to register all the Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep to your PokéDex, there’s a long road ahead of you. Thankfully, all you need to do to find them is get a good night’s rest. Then, in the morning when you wake up, you’ll be greeted by a bunch of friendly faces. And if you’re lucky, they’ll be a handful of Pokémon you haven’t yet added to your catalog.
Hoping to catch ‘em all? Here’s a look at all Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep.
Article continues below advertisement
All Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep'.
There are more than 100 Pokémon for you to collect in Pokémon Sleep — and more will probably be added in the future. For now, here’s a look at all the monsters up for grabs, along with their associated Sleep Type (Dozing, Snoozing, Slumbering, and Balanced).
The Dozing Sleep Type is associated with lots of movement and noise while you're sleeping. The Snoozing Sleep Type is the result of a lot of snoring. The Slumbering Sleep Type is the result of a sleep session with little noise or movement.
Article continues below advertisement
The Balanced Sleep Type occurs when two of your Sleep Percentages are within a few percentage points of each other.
Keep in mind that the Sleep Type that you earn will determine the types of Pokémon that appear around Snorlax in your game. The Balanced Type, meanwhile, allows all Pokémon to appear — so consider shooting for this type if you want the most variety.
Some savvy players recommend playing snoring sounds or taking naps to help achieve certain Sleep Types.
Be sure to play around with different techniques to see what works best for you. With a bit of luck, you'll eventually encounter every Pokémon in the below list.