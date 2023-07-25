Home > Gaming > Pokémon There Are Over 100 Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep' for You to Encounter Every Morning While the 'Pokémon Sleep' roster isn’t quite as comprehensive as 'Pokémon GO,' there are still tons of monsters for you to collect. By Jon Bitner Jul. 25 2023, Published 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

If you’re looking to register all the Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep to your PokéDex, there’s a long road ahead of you. Thankfully, all you need to do to find them is get a good night’s rest. Then, in the morning when you wake up, you’ll be greeted by a bunch of friendly faces. And if you’re lucky, they’ll be a handful of Pokémon you haven’t yet added to your catalog. Hoping to catch ‘em all? Here’s a look at all Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep.

All Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep'.

There are more than 100 Pokémon for you to collect in Pokémon Sleep — and more will probably be added in the future. For now, here’s a look at all the monsters up for grabs, along with their associated Sleep Type (Dozing, Snoozing, Slumbering, and Balanced). The Dozing Sleep Type is associated with lots of movement and noise while you're sleeping. The Snoozing Sleep Type is the result of a lot of snoring. The Slumbering Sleep Type is the result of a sleep session with little noise or movement.

The Balanced Sleep Type occurs when two of your Sleep Percentages are within a few percentage points of each other. Keep in mind that the Sleep Type that you earn will determine the types of Pokémon that appear around Snorlax in your game. The Balanced Type, meanwhile, allows all Pokémon to appear — so consider shooting for this type if you want the most variety.

Some savvy players recommend playing snoring sounds or taking naps to help achieve certain Sleep Types. Be sure to play around with different techniques to see what works best for you. With a bit of luck, you'll eventually encounter every Pokémon in the below list.

Water-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Squirtle Slumbering Wartortle Slumbering Blastoise Slumbering Vaporeon Slumbering Psyduck Dozing Golduck Slumbering Slowpoke Snoozing Slowbro Snoozing Slowking Snoozing Totodile Slumbering Croconaw Slumbering Feraligatr Slumbering

Grass-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Bulbasaur Dozing Ivysaur Dozing Venusaur Dozing Chikorita Dozing Bayleef Dozing Meganium Dozing Bellsprout Dozing Weepinbell Dozing Victreebel Dozing Leafeon Dozing

Fire-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Charmander Snoozing Charmeleon Snoozing Charizard Snoozing Cyndaquil Snoozing Quilava Snoozing Typhlosion Snoozing Flareon Snoozing Growlithe Snoozing Arcanine Snoozing

Normal-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Rattata Snoozing Raticate Snoozing Meowth Snoozing Persian Snoozing Kangaskhan Snoozing Ditto Snoozing Eevee Snoozing Slakoth Snoozing Vigoroth Dozing Slaking Snoozing

Bug-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Caterpie Dozing Metapod Dozing Butterfree Dozing Pinsir Dozing Heracross Dozing

Poison-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Ekans Dozing Arbok Dozing Gulpin Dozing Swalot Dozing Croagunk Dozing Toxicroak Dozing

Ground-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Diglett Snoozing Dugtrio Snoozing Cubone Slumbering Marowak Slumbering

Electric-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Pikachu Snoozing Pichu Slumbering Raichu Snoozing Jolteon Snoozing Mareep Snoozing Flaaffy Snoozing Ampharos Snoozing

Ghost-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Gastly Dozing Haunter Dozing Gengar Dozing

Rock-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Geodude Slumbering Graveler Slumbering Golem Slumbering Sudowoodo Slumbering Larvitar Slumbering Pupitar Slumbering Bonsly Slumbering

Fairy-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Jigglypuff Snoozing Wigglytuff Snoozing Igglybuff Slumbering Togepi Slumbering Togetic Snoozing Togekiss Snoozing Sylveon Snoozing

Fighting-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Mankey Dozing Primeape Dozing Lucario Slumbering Riolu Slumbering

Dragon-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Altaria Dozing

Dark-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Umbreon Dozing Sableye Dozing Tyranitar Dozing Houndour Dozing Houndoom Dozing Absol Dozing

for our final launch, #PokemonSleep is now available in the United States and Japan!! please check the mobile storefront of your choice for more details on availability.



sleep well, everyone!!



📱 App Store: https://t.co/RW7eynzq8i

📱 Google Play: https://t.co/CXCmU2QTrt pic.twitter.com/4dOwHfGrDZ — Pokémon Sleep OUT NOW! (@PokemonSleep) July 19, 2023

Psychic-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Espeon Snoozing Wobbuffet Snoozing Wynaut Snoozing

Ice-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Spheal Slumbering Sealeo Slumbering Walrein Slumbering Glaceon Slumbering

Steel-Type Pokémon Sleep Type Magnemite Slumbering Magneton Slumbering Magnezone Slumbering