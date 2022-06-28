The ‘All Rise’ Cast Doesn’t Look the Same — Inside the Season 3 Changes
After two seasons, CBS canceled its courtroom drama, All Rise, and many were sad to see it go. Fortunately, it found a new home on OWN with a different showrunner and executive producer. However, some things have remained the same, as Simone Missick returned in Season 3 as Lola Carmichael.
Before All Rise’s cancellation, viewers witnessed Lola juggling her career, becoming a mom for the first time, and a husband who looks a bit different now. If you missed it, actor Christian Keyes now plays her spouse, Robin, after Todd Williams left the series. Fans will see more new faces as All Rise continues. Here, we have the scoop on the cast changes for Season 3.
The ‘All Rise’ cast will look very different in the show’s third season.
All Rise Season 3 debuted on OWN on June 7, 2022. The current season picked up six months after the second one and ended with Lola keeping her seat as a judge. However, her victory soon gets overshadowed when several of her co-workers reveal they’re moving on to other opportunities.
First, her mentor, Judge Lisa Benner (Marg Helgenberger), informed her that she was considering leaving their chambers for a new position. Then, another fan-favorite character, Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho), said she’s leaving her job as a public defender to go into public law.
It seems like they're officially over for those wondering what Emily’s exit means regarding her and Luke's (J.Alex Brinson) relationship. Luke has his eyes on a new bailiff, who fans saw in the season premiere.
Season 3 also includes a new judge in Lola’s courtroom — Judge Marshall Thomas (Roger Guenveur Smith) and a young legal prodigy in the District Attorney’s office, Teddy Biswas (Ronak Gandhi). Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence said Teddy would surprise his bosses who underestimate his skills.
“He's unassuming, and people make assumptions about him, but he's extremely smart when he gets into the courtroom," she shared with Entertainment Weekly in June 2022.
‘All Rise’ Season 3 will highlight Lola and Robin’s marriage more.
All Rise’s new cast members aren’t the only changes the show hopes to make. In addition to fans adjusting to its husband swap, Simone told TVLine that the couple would be more intimate this season. Despite Lola getting pregnant in Season 2, Simone said her character barely smooched her husband and wanted to change that when OWN renewed the show.
“I don’t think that we ever saw Lola and [Robin] have a love scene,” the actress said. “It was a quick peck on the cheek, a kitchen smooch, and then she was off to work. It was important for us to see her fully realized as a sexual, romantic woman.”
The couple’s new baby will also change their marriage’s dynamic. After Robin left his job at the FBI, they decided he would stay at home with their child. With Robin being around more often, Dee said viewers would finally see more of Lola’s life away from her chambers.
“My dad stayed at home with me for the first few years of my life, which is wonderful but not always highlighted in storytelling," she noted to EW. "[Robin] being the main caregiver is really lovely to represent for people, and I think viewers are going to rally behind this couple."
Catch new episodes of All Rise on Tuesday nights at 8 pm EST.