The ‘All Rise’ Cast Doesn’t Look the Same — Inside the Season 3 Changes

It seems like they're officially over for those wondering what Emily’s exit means regarding her and Luke's (J.Alex Brinson) relationship. Luke has his eyes on a new bailiff, who fans saw in the season premiere.

Season 3 also includes a new judge in Lola’s courtroom — Judge Marshall Thomas (Roger Guenveur Smith) and a young legal prodigy in the District Attorney’s office, Teddy Biswas (Ronak Gandhi). Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence said Teddy would surprise his bosses who underestimate his skills.