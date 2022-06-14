Season 3 of 'All Rise' Features Some New Faces — Who Portrays Robin Taylor Now?

He joined the cast of The Boys in 2019, where he portrays Nathan. According to IMDb, he is also working on the pilot of At That Age, a TV series starring Nicole Ari Parker, Adrian Holmes, and Sinqua Walls.

On All Rise, Christian portrays Robin, a former FBI Agent who eagerly supports Lola on the campaign trail and with every other aspect of her work.

Season 2 of All Rise explored Lola's pregnancy with their first baby, Bailey. Season 3 of the show captures Robin's experiences as a full-time stay-at-home dad.