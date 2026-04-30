Here's a Full Breakdown of Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell's Relationship Timeline The influencer revealed that the pair broke up for roughly six months while they were still in college. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 30 2026, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

Influencer Allison Kuch and former football player Isaac Rochell seem like the perfect couple. The duo's social media is filled with praise for each other, family days, and lots of frolicking. They've recently expanded their tribe with the arrival of their second child, in April, 2026.

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Now, fans are wondering how the influential duo came to be. Well, we've created a full Allison and Isaac relationship timeline — including how they met, the birth of their first child, and where they are now.

Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

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Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell's relationship timeline:

Isaac and Allison's journey began in 2014 at the University of Notre Dame. Isaac was going to school there and met Allison at a house party. However, his soon-to-be wife was attending Michigan State University, forcing the pair's relationship to be a long-distance one at the beginning.

Upon graduating, Allison moved to California to be with Isaac, who was then playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. That move would be the first of many, as Isaac's NFL career took him all over the country — with Allison by his side.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

Not one to drag Allison along for no reason, Isaac proposed in 2020, and the pair eloped later that year, followed by a larger wedding celebration in 2021. Throughout that time period — from 2020 to 2023 — Allison's online content started to really take off. The influencer documented her life as an NFL wife, relocating on a regular basis, and eventually, becoming a mother. The latter occurred in 2023, when the pair had their first child, a girl named Scottie Bee.

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After seven seasons with the NFL, Isaac retired in 2023, and the family set down roots in Costa Mesa, Calif., by purchasing a home. On April 21, 2026, the duo welcomed their second daughter, Pepper Jo.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

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Allison and Isaac weren't always this solid.

Like most couples, Isaac and Allison didn't start off as strong as they are now. Per People, the influencer revealed that the pair broke up for roughly six months while they were still in college. Allison insists it was for the best, "I genuinely think that taking a break was so healthy for our relationship because we met, we were 19, and then he was handed a million dollars when he got drafted. ... It was such a weird experience. I think we had to grow apart for a second and then come back."

That said, the influencer clarified that while she supports couples taking a break when needed, she wouldn't do that now. Reiterating how having kids changes everything, Allison explained, "Now, we're kind of in it, right? Like, once you have a child, it's kind of hard."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

Allison and Isaac's current relationship is rock-solid.