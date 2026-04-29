TikToker Finds Thousands of Dollars Worth of Pennies Outside of MrBeast's Compound Tom called it "one of the most random things that I've ever managed to capture on camera." By Ivy Griffith Published April 29 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @tomsyndicate

There are things that Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is known for. Among them, creating impossible pranks and challenges for his followers and then raining money on them for winning. And then there are a few less savory allegations about the type of person MrBeast is when the cameras are off.

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But what goes on behind the scenes? When the cameras have stopped rolling and all the bizarre equipment and accessories are hauled away to store, what is left behind? One TikTok user discovered something unusual sitting behind the MrBeast compound that left people scratching their heads: thousands of dollars worth of pennies. Here's what he had to say about the bizarre discovery.

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Thousands of dollars worth of pennies found outside of MrBeast's compound.

TikTok user @tomsyndicate was filming inside the MrBeast compound for social media when he made a surprising discovery. Not only did he find the glass coffin that Donaldson was buried in for one of his most famous stunts, but he also noticed something littering the ground. A few somethings, actually.

The TikToker said he noticed there was a penny, which led him to another. As he looked around through the items discarded along the edge of the compound's parking lot, he discovered a jaw-dropping sum of money contained in bags of pennies. As he walked along, stacks and stacks of bags of pennies were revealed, likely totaling thousands of dollars.

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Tom called it "one of the most random things that I've ever managed to capture on camera," and proceeded to show stacks after stacks of the currency, which stretched for several pallets. He later added to the comments, "I just wanna leave a comment… that don’t think for a second that this money is going to waste it being used in one of those upcoming videos that someone is going to win!"

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MrBeast faces major workplace lawsuit in 2026.

Unfortunately for Donaldson, however, he doesn't have time to focus on pennies amidst a jaw-dropping lawsuit from a former employee accusing him of a toxic workplace, including sexual harassment and unfair work conditions.

The lawsuit was filed by Lorrayne Mavromatis in federal court in North Carolina in April 2026, alleging that she was fired from her job with MrBeast after returning following her maternity leave and after having endured years of what she called a toxic workplace environment.

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AP News reports that the lawsuit "accuses MrBeastYouTube, LLC and GameChanger 24/7, LLC of violating federal law that entitles eligible employees to take unpaid, job-protected leave for qualifying family and medical reasons, including childbirth. Mavromatis also filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging discrimination on the basis of sex, pregnancy, and retaliation." Additionally, she says he fostered a workplace environment that allowed for sexual harassment.