Controversial Video of TikTok Star Noah Beck’s Mom Triggers School Investigation First Haley Beck, now the mom too. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 29 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@noahbeck

Content warning: This article discusses allegations of inappropriate conduct that may be triggering and difficult to read about. The harsh reality is that once something is posted on the internet, it can be nearly impossible to scrub it completely. Furthermore, something posted years ago can resurface, take on a life of its own, and cause problems. This is especially true for something posted by a celebrity or a social media influencer. Turns out, this is exactly what happened regarding an older video connected to TikTok star Noah Beck and his family.

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According to USA Today, an old video featuring Noah Beck and his mom sparked controversy and triggered a full investigation from a school district. What exactly was this video, and why is it prompting administrative action now? Keep reading for a breakdown on what’s going on with Noah Beck and his family.

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The controversy involves an old video of Noah Beck and his mom Amy.

According to USA Today, the controversy surrounding Noah Beck and his mother, Amy, involves a video that was originally published in 2020. The video featured Noah and his mother lip-syncing to Jay Rock's track “Kings Dead” while simulating an explicit act together.

After the video resurfaced in April 2026, it wasn’t long before a complaint was submitted to the Peoria Unified School District and the Arizona State Board of Education. Parents were concerned and wanted the situation to be reviewed.

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According to People Magazine, Noah’s mother, Amy Beck, is a teacher at Coyote Hills Elementary School. Following the complaint, she was placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducts an internal investigation. Parents were informed this decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Likewise, parents were reassured that a substitute teacher would be taking over until further notice. Per multiple outlets, neither Noah Beck nor his mother, Amy, has responded to requests for a comment regarding the situation.

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The school's response to the controversy has caused renewed interest in the old video.

Although the video itself is several years old, its recent circulation is what prompted action from the district. In situations like this, placing an employee on leave while a review is conducted is a standard step while concerns are evaluated. Officials have not shared additional details about what the investigation may involve. Furthermore, the Arizona State Board of Education has not publicly confirmed whether it is conducting a separate review. That lack of detail is typical while personnel matters remain ongoing.

TikTok has mixed feelings on the situation.

As with most controversies, the TikTok community is divided. There are some who believe that what an individual posts online shouldn’t factor into their place of employment. Others, however, agree that a teacher at any grade level should take care not to post inappropriate content on the internet.

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Likewise, there is also a debate on whether or not someone should be punished for something they posted on the internet years prior. Finally, there are some individuals who think the entire controversy is a stretch because Noah and his mother were just participating in something that was trending at the time on TikTok.