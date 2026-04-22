Why TikTok Influencer Mom Allison Kuch and Her Kids Are So Controversial Allison would routinely turn Sottie Bee so that the back of her head was facing the camera in social media photos. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 22 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

TikTok influencer Allison Kuch is known for her mom content, which she shares with her 3.5 million followers. The 31-year-old is married to former football player Isaac Rochell, and they share two daughters together.

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However, it's Allison's approach to handling kids with social media that's brought the influencer attention. In a highly controversial move, Allison went back on a policy that she'd preached about pretty heavily in her earlier TikToking days.

Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

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Allison Kutch showed her kid's face on TikTok.

Allison's older daughter, Scottie Bee, was born in 2023. For the first year, the influencer was adamant that she wouldn't show her child's face to the public. Allison would routinely turn Sottie Bee so that the back of her head was facing the camera in social media photos. The move made sense, out of respect for Scottie Bee's privacy, especially since the internet is forever. That said, Allison decided to "soft launch" her baby's face on her 1st birthday.

Naturally, since Scottie Bee's appearance had been a secret for so long, the video in which Allison showed her face quickly went viral. The incident sparked a wider discussion about influencers using their children for social media content.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

The clip sparked controversy.

A Reddit post featuring a screenshotted video of Allison on a podcast has become ground zero for the discussion. The clip shows the influencer saying, "Isaac and I don't plan on showing our kids on social media." The podcast took place in 2023, roughly one year before Allison showed her daughter's face.

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Comments against Allison's content included, "If you need to show your kids to get views, you’re just not that interesting or entertaining and should seek a new career. I’m tired of people exploiting their children for money." Another pointed out, "It’s the over 12k people that saved the video that gets me. That doesn’t make her feel nervous?"

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

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No one actually came to the influencer's defense. Instead, the closest thing to support out there was the acknowledgement that Allison wasn't the first or last to do this. The commenter noted, "There are so many of them. It's an epidemic."

Allison is about to have a second child.

Isaac and Allison are expecting another child, as the influencer announced her second pregnancy in 2025. As of April 2026, Allison is in her third trimester and will likely have her baby any day now. While all aspects of the pregnancy, such as the gender reveal and routine check-ups, have been shared on Allison's social media, it's unclear whether or not her baby will be on TikTokers' feeds.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

Perhaps Allison will "soft launch" her second daughter after she's a year old, as well. Maybe the previous backlash will discourage the influencer from showing her children's faces again. Or, she may continue to keep followers updated about her motherhood journey, even after the baby is born.