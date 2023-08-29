Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports NFL Veteran Isaac Rochell and His Wife, Allison, Have Been Together Since Their College Days Who is Isaac Rochell's wife? The NFL veteran defensive end is married to Allison Kucharczyk, whom he met while attending Notre Dame. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 29 2023, Published 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @allisonkuch

Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL draft, Isaac Rochell has struggled to find his footing in the league. The veteran defensive end has landed smaller roles with many organizations, including the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, while most of his spots are temporary, Isaac does have one constant in his life — his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kucharczyk). Keep reading to learn more about her and their relationship! Plus, stick around to hear what she had to say about the NFL roster cut deadline and how it affects athletes.

Isaac Rochell's wife explained the NFL roster cut deadline on TikTok.

On Aug. 28, 2023, Allison took to TikTok to discuss the "worst part of the NFL" — the roster cut deadline. She revealed that over 1,000 guys will lose their jobs because of roster cuts, as each team has to cut their roster down from 90 to 53 players. OK, that's a lot of cuts.

Allison noted that during NFL training camp and preseason games, each team is allowed to have a total of 90 players on their roster. However, during the regular season, they're only allowed 53 players on their active roster. So, after the final preseason game (and before the start of the season), each team has to finalize their roster — which sadly means some guys will get cut from the team.

In addition to 53 active players, NFL teams are also allowed 16 players on a practice squad. Although this technically means you're part of the team, you're not playing in games. There are a few downsides to being part of the practice squad, including a lower salary and not being able to travel with the team for away games.

Every single NFL player is hoping they don't receive a phone call because if they do, it means they are no longer part of the team. If the club wants to bring a player back on as part of the practice squad, they have to wait 24 hours to do so (this allows other teams the chance to pick you up).

However, if 24 hours go by without an offer from another club, a player is allowed to rejoin their team — this time as a member of the practice squad. Nevertheless, a player can also sign with a different practice squad or wait at home for a phone call regarding an active roster spot.

"Tomorrow, August 29, at 4:00 p.m. EST, all NFL rosters have to be finalized. All cuts will be done by then, so if you're on the cusp of making an NFL team right now, you're sitting around waiting to see if you need to rent an apartment or buy a plane ticket home," Allison said, adding, "That's really harsh." Unfortunately, on August 29, Isaac announced that he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allison and Isaac are expecting their first child together.

In a sweet video shared to TikTok on June 11, the NFL power couple — who met while attending the University of Notre Dame — revealed they're expecting their first baby together! The clip begins with Allison and Isaac excitedly reacting to the results of a pregnancy test and features the reactions from close friends and family.