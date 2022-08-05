'Alone' Season 9 Winner Dishes on Biggest Challenges and Advice for Future Competitors (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: What do you feel was the most challenging aspect of Alone?

Juan Pablo Quiñonez: I don't know ... I don't feel like I got to the point where, like, I am really, really struggling. But I think that was because I just prepared mentally. I was just so invested in it, that it's kind of like when you really want something and when you're really into something, it's not as hard. Like, for instance, I wanted to be a soldier and I did basic training. And for me, it wasn't as hard because it was kind of my dream. So this is the same, like, it's always been my dream to be out in the wilderness. So yeah, it was hard. It's hard to pinpoint one thing ... being constrained to a piece of land that was not my choosing, that was mentally very hard. ... It was hard for me to see the other side of the river where [there's] more sunlight and much more like accessibility to walking and things like that.