Are Contestants on 'Alone' Allowed to Bring Tampons? Yes, This Is a Period Piece (EXCLUSIVE)

In a conversation with Season 9 executive producer Ryan Pender, Distractify had to ask the tough questions. How are periods handled in the great outdoors?

"People that are menstruating are allowed hygiene products that we supply to them where they can bring it in the field," Ryan told us. Of course, there is one rule when it comes to hygiene products on Alone. According to Ryan, they are "only to be used for that purpose." There goes our idea of floating downriver on a bed of tampons!