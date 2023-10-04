Alphabet Dating Is the New Way to Date — Here Are 100+ Alphabet Dating Ideas to Try
Looking for fun and creative date ideas? From A to Z, this master list of alphabet dating ideas has something for all couples and even friends.
Do you remember during quarantine when people joked that they had finished Netflix? Basically, they were saying that they had watched so many hours of TV that there was nothing else left to watch on the platform.
That's how I feel about dating. My partner and I have been together for over five years, and it feels like we've done all the dates. We've done dinner and a movie, gone apple picking, and taken weekend trips together. But realistically speaking, we haven't done it all - we just think we've done it all.
That's why I love alphabet dating. It's given us some fresh, creative ideas. Below, we explain what alphabet dating is. Also, we'll spell out he best alphabet dating ideas.
What is alphabet dating?
Alphabet dating is the latest internet trend that's helping couples keep their dating lives exciting. It's simple: you plan a series of dates, each themed around a different letter of the alphabet. These activities can be done in order from A to Z, or you and your partner can choose letters at random.
Couples have been taking to TikTok to share their alphabet date adventures, from (A) apple picking to (Z) zip-lining.
These are the best alphabet dating ideas, from A to Z:
A
- Arcade
- Aquarium
- Art gallery
- Axe throwing
- Apple picking
- Amusement park
B
- Bowling
- Beach
- Brunch
- Bar crawl
- Brewery tour
- Basketball game
- Botanical garden
- Batting cages
C
- Concert
- Comedy show
- Cooking class
- Cafe
- Carnival
D
- Dancing
- Dinner cruise
- Dog park
- DIY project
- Dave & Busters
- Drive-in movie
E:
- Escape room
- Ethnic food
- Exploratorium
- E-biking
- The Big E
F:
- Festival
- Flea market
- Food tour
- Frisbee
- Fishing
- Film a TikTok together
G
- Game night
- Golfing
- Go-karts
- Ghost tour
- Gardening
- Glass blowing
- Gym date
- Glamping
- Gambling
- GRWM video, but make it "Get Ready With Us"
H
- Hiking
- History museum
- Hot air balloon ride
- Haunted house
- Hotel staycation
- Happy hour
- Hang gliding
- Helicopter ride
I
- Ice skating
- Improv show
- Indoor skydiving
- Ice cream parlor date
J
- Jacuzzi
- Jogging together
- Juggling class
- Jigsaw puzzle night
K
- Karaoke
- Kayaking
- Kickboxing class
L
- Library
- Laser tag
- Live music
- Lock your love on a bridge (put your names/initials on a padlock and lock it onto the bridge, then throw away the key)
- Love letters (write a love letter to one another)
M
- Massage
- Miniature golf
- Museum
- Movie night
N
- Nature hike
- Nightclub
- Noodle shop
- Nap
- Netflix and chill
- Neopets (make your own Neopets at neopets.com)
O
- Opera
- Observatory
- Outdoor concert or movie
- Ocean swim
- Origami
P
- Picnic
- Pottery class
- Pub crawl
- Paintball
- Paragliding
- Pickleball
- Photoshoot
- Pumpkin patch
Q
- Quiz night
- Quilt making
- Quiet walk in a park or garden
R
- Roller skating
- Rooftop bar
- Renaissance fair
- Rock climbing
S
- Salsa class
- Scavenger hunt
- Stargazing
- Sound bath
- Sailing
- Swimming
- Strawberry picking
- Sunflower fields
- Scrapbooking
- Shopping day
T:
- Tapas crawl
- Trampoline park
- Trivia
- Theme park
- Tea tasting
- Two-person bike
- Time capsule (create a time capsule together of all of your favorite items and memories)
U
- U-pick farm
- Underwater aquarium
- Unique dining experience
V
- Volunteer together
- Video arcade
- Vineyard tour
- Vlog your day together
W
- Wine tasting
- Water park
- Walking tour
- Woodworking class
X
- Xtreme sports (e.g., skydiving, bungee jumping, white water rafting)
- Xbox night
Y
- Yoga class
- Yard sale
- Yacht cruise
Z
- Zoo
- Zip-lining
- Zumba class