Aly Raisman Discusses Lifetime Documentary on MTV's Storytelling Series Panel

Once upon a time, speaking about sexual abuse was considered taboo. As society matures, many survivors have not only realized the importance of being open and getting help, but that there is a way to take your life back.

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light — which premiered on Sept. 24, 2021 — is all about the athlete speaking with fellow survivors and experts to help navigate the journey of healing. Not only are these survivors heard, their feelings and emotions are validated. For Aly, being able to have those conversations is of the utmost importance.

“I wanted people to understand how common abuse is, I want people to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and no matter what you’re going through, there is hope,” Aly told Nessa. “Sharing their stories and having the experts on, I hope will help people [who] are open to hearing about it [to] learn different ways we can help prevent and recognize abuse because it’s super important."

Aly also went on to share how thankful she is for the survivors sharing their stories because of how triggering and delicate the topic is. And it seems like Aly’s goal of influencing the masses has been achieved.

“After the special aired, there was a 99 percent increase of people who called into the RAINN hotline, which is the national sexual assault hotline,” Aly said. “The fact that 99 percent more people than on a normal night had the courage to talk to someone is really powerful.”