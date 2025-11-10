'RHOBH' Season 15 Newbie Amanda Frances Has an Arrest Record From Before Her Bravo Days Amanda Frances isn't the only 'RHOBH' star to have an arrest in her past. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 10 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xoamandafrances

You aren't part of a Real Housewives franchise until you have a mugshot, so The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Amanda Frances proved she was a solid Season 15 addition to the cast when the news of her arrest went viral. While longtime fans might not know as much about Amanda as they do about other women from the show, the fact that she has a record of some kind automatically makes her far more interesting than if she hadn't.

Not many RHOBH fans watch the show for anything but the drama, elaborate cast trips, and explosive brunches. Given Amanda's past, which apparently includes getting arrested at some point, she fits right in. Now, all viewers need is to see Amanda's mugshot and hear her explain to the other ladies what she did to get herself behind bars, even if it was a brief stint.

Amanda Frances from 'RHOBH' was arrested well before she was cast.

Before Season 15 of RHOBH premiered, a photo of an alleged mugshot of Amanda began circulating online. In the photo, which appears to have been obtained from a potentially non-reputable website, it lists a DUI in 2016 as Amanda's charge. It says the crime happened in 2016, and there is an Oklahoma arrest ID number.

In a search on Oklahoma's arrest records online, there is only one listing for an arrest that is likely Amanda's, but it's from 2012, and it's for driving under a suspended license. However, according to the records, the charge was dismissed. It's unclear why Amanda's license might have been suspended prior to that, but in Oklahoma, at least, where Amanda is from, there are no other arrest records.

It's possible that the mugshot making the rounds on the internet is from a separate arrest altogether and that Amanda was arrested at some point in California. But she has not cleared up anything with the show's fans about any potential arrests in her past. And for now, the only arrest that there is a confirmed public record of is the one involving her suspended license.

'RHOBH' fans have commented on Amanda Frances's mugshot.

Regardless of why Amanda was arrested, there are few things that RHOBH fans love more than some tea about a newbie in the cast. When someone shared a screenshot of the mugshot on Reddit, fans were quick to speculate about why Amanda was arrested years before she made her RHOBH debut.

"Con Artist," one user commented on the post. "Erika [Jayne] on the trailer saying something is off about this girl hahahaha." In the mugshot, Amanda looks much younger and far less glamorous than she does in her RHOBH cast photo. The offense that resulted in the mugshot allegedly happened almost 10 years before she was cast, though.