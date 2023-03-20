Home > News > Amazon Source: Getty Amazon Driver Walks Through Police Standoff Just to Get Package Delivered in Time By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 20 2023, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Amazon's delivery program employs an estimated 275,000 drivers and with those many people delivering packages for the trillion-dollar company, there's sure to be a plethora of social content pertaining to the job circulating the internet.

Some of the stories involve some pretty scandalous occurrences, like the time this woman who was spotted walking out of the back of an Amazon delivery van while looking back at at a male driver who held the door open for her as she made her exit, leading to all sorts of speculation as to what was going on between the two in the back of the transport vehicle.

But those aren't the only scandals involving drivers, some say that Amazon has blatantly stolen gratuities from its drivers, and there are some employees who've admitted to bypassing particular protocols while on the job otherwise they won't be able to complete their deliveries in the time allotted. And then there are some drivers who are very, very, very serious about getting their job done no matter the circumstances.

TikToker @mlktrak679 records an active police scene where multiple department vehicles are parked outside of a home, lights flashing. It appears to be some type of stand-off situation or the beginning of the penultimate scene in a Michael Bay flick.

A text overlay in the clip reads: "When you're about your business... nothing will get in your" and a woman can be heard speaking in the video: "Amazon hard at work," she laughs as she zooms into the young man walking towards the home surrounded by cops with a package in hand.

"In the midst of a stand-off he's gonna deliver his package I don't give a f***. Go Amazon! Oh my God!" The Amazon employee manages to get pretty close to the home, before police officers stop him from moving any further. One of the police officers takes the package from the worker and hands it off to someone who begins to walk in the direction of the home.

The delivery driver, after getting rid of the parcel, gets on his phone, presumably to complete his order as he walks past the cop cars, only to turn around and snap a photo to get photographic evidence that he did his job.

"Look he's taking a picture!" she laughs. "It made it there! When you serious about your work. Go Amazon! Bro!" the woman continues to record the man until the end of the clip as he walks off-camera.

Viewers who saw the post were impressed with the man's dedication, with many giving props to him in the form of jokes. "Package Delivery Note was 'handed to SWAT officer,'", one commenter wrote.

Another penned, "Amazon should put that in advertisement. 'Nothing will stop us from delivering and I mean NOTHING.'" However there were some folks who watched the video and said they were Amazon employees. Their context may explain why the young man was so hell-bent on delivery the package even when there was cavalry of cop cars parked outside the home.

