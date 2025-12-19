“Piper Is Still Missing” — Amazon Driver Allegedly Caught on Doorbell Camera Stealing Family's Cat "Oh my her sweet little meows." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 19 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Facebook | @Diane Huff Medina

An Amazon delivery driver is being accused of stealing a cat. TikTok user Diane Huff Medina uploaded what looks like some pretty damning evidence of the cat-napping in this Facebook post they shared to the popular social media application on Dec 14., 2025.

Diane writes that her cat, Piper, was snatched up by the parcel delivery man, and included Ring doorbell camera footage that shows the alleged crime in action. The clip begins by showing the suspect in question walking up to the front door of the pet owner's home.

With a glowing smartphone in one hand and a package in the other, the driver can be seen setting down the item. When they do, however, it looks like something catches their attention on the ground. A flash from their handheld device briefly blinds the lens, intoning that they took a photo of the delivery to prove it was completed.

They walk a few steps to their right and extend their hand towards something on the ground, and a small cat can be seen walking near the driver's feet. Repeated meows can be heard from the animal as the driver repeatedly pets it.

As the driver continues to stroke the animal, he can be seen quickly moving his hand away from it a few times. Next, the driver looks like he wrapped his hand around the collar of the animal, or snatched it up by its nape. He then walks quickly across the front yard, with the cat dangling from his left arm.

Before the clip cuts out, he approaches a white sedan. Diane shared pictures of her family's pet, along with an update on Piper's whereabouts. She penned that as of Dec. 18, 2025, the cat hasn't been returned. This is despite the fact, Diane says, that both Amazon and local authorities know who the driver in question is.

"Amazon and law enforcement know who he is. Charges are being filed. I have not been successful in speaking with anyone at Amazon who can give me information," she penned. "We do not have Piper back. I am hopeful we can still find her," she shared.

Beneath the update, Diane further delineated the circumstances surrounding her nabbed feline. "An Amazon delivery person took our cat, Piper, after he dropped off a package on Thursday evening. We just want her back home safely. We are working with Amazon and local law enforcement," she stated.

In her post, she tagged local news affiliates ABC 7, KTLA 5 News, and Amazon Prime on Facebook. Several folks reached out to Diane in the comments section of her post, expressing sympathy for her situation. Others were stunned by the delivery driver's actions.

"What kind of horrible person would do such a hurtful cruel act?!" one remarked. "Seriously, w-f is wrong with people?" another Facebook user replied. Someone else wrote: "I’m so sorry. Ugh. Hope you get your kitty back soon. Some people, wow. Terrible."

Diane did succeed in capturing the attention of KTLA 5, who reported on Piper's disappearance. The outlet reported that the act occurred in Lakewood, Calif. and that Piper was a Siamese mix. Furthermore, the news agency wrote that Piper wasn't wearing a collar at the time, but that the animal's microchipped.

The loss is a substantial one for the family, as Diane said that Piper's lived with her and her three sons for six years. And that her children have been taking her cat-napping especially hard, ever since their father passed away a few years back.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time an Amazon driver's been accused of stealing someone's pet. One Reddit user posted to the site's r/Austin sub who claimed a Flex worker for the massive online retailer took their puppy to their home.

Thankfully, the Redditor said that they were able to find their dog, and uploaded a picture of them in their car. "We tracked down the Amazon Flex worker and found him with the dog at his home. The Amazon worker had already taken her collar off with the dog tags. Jolene is now safe and sound and back at home," they penned.

People also reported on another incident where a family caught an Amazon employee attempting to steal their puppy. While speaking with the outlet, business owner Terrika Currence shared the horror her daughter felt upon seeing the delivery driver walk off with their new pet.