"Use Only to Sleep" — Airbnb Host Leaves Bizarre Note on Bed By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET

There's no shortage of bizarre things people have found in Airbnbs. Like this one user who was asked by a host on the application to still clean their unit despite being slapped with a $125 cleaning fee. Or the myriad of folks who've spotted hidden cameras inside the abodes they've rented out.

It's not all nightmare stories, however, as the rules of any particular Airbnb largely depend on the host renting it. Just look at the guests at this particular property who discovered their stay came with a deaf and blind dog who acted as their beach chaperone.

That could be a memorable experience for someone on a vacation. You get to have a furry friend who probably enjoys the love and attention from (hopefully) kind travelers. But then, there are some Airbnb rules that fly in the face of having a good time with a loved one. This is what this couple encountered on a recent trip to Istanbul.

Reddit user @responsible-lack-285 shared an image of a strangely specific note that was taped to a bed in the unit they booked. It directed guests to "Use [the bed] only to sleep," and that "no other activities" would be tolerated.

Seeing the message was a bummer to the renting couple, as the Redditor wrote: "Came here with my wife. Oh well." There were throngs of commenters, however, who said that they wouldn't see the sign as a deterrent.

One user on the application posted a screengrab from a Simpsons episode that shows Lisa standing in front of a "Keep Out" sign. However, additional postage beneath it reads: "Or enter, I'm a sign, not a cop," implying that the couple shouldn't heed the warning from Airbnb hosts.

Further along in the comments section, OP shared other "weird stickers" inside the Airbnb. They posted a photo of the TV remote in their room. It read: "Use only to turn the TV on / off."

Others highlighted the instance as yet another reason why they would prefer to book rooms in hotels over Airbnbs any day of the week. "I'll give a hotel my money over an Airbnb any day of my life," they penned.

Someone else quipped that the note was sending mixed messages to guests. "Is there one on the kitchen table, couch, or other suitable locations? If not ... Well, there's your opportunity," they penned. Other Airbnb customers have criticized the "excessive" rules emblazoned in notes around the units they rent.

Like this one person who snapped photos of the 7 kitchen commandments one host drafted up in a variety of different fonts and text colors. The host was keen to remind guests not to bend their spoons. Furthermore, they didn't want any guests to leave food inside a refrigerator for longer than 16 hours.

Additionally, while they were told that the property's tap water was fine to imbibe, guests ultimately are drinking it at their own "risk." And then there was this one house that had notices plastered all over the house as if they were museum placards.

Signage warning whoever stays at the Airbnb to not jump on beds, fiddle with the microwave, or move furniture throughout the home was shown in this TikToker's video. Additionally, they were cautioned to utilize placemats on a dining room table that belonged to the host's grandmother.

Other labels on door handles warning guests that the brass lever won't turn, along with warning labels on potted cactus plants urging folks not to touch them, were also found in the Airbnb. This prompted the guest who reserved the place to ponder whether or not there was a limit to how many rules a host can associate with their property prior to listing it on Airbnb.

