Rumor Has It, Amber Heard Was Fired From ‘Aquaman 2’ — but Is This True?

Actress Amber Heard trended on Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 28, amid reports she’s been fired from Aquaman 2 , a forthcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe.

Many of those sketchy reports also claimed that Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke would replace Amber as Mera in the sequel. But take those trending stories with a grain of salt — or a drop of saltwater, as the case may be.