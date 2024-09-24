Amber Portwood's Ex-Fiancé Gary Wayt Says That Leaving Amber Was "The Right Decision"

On June 11, 2024, Teen Mom star Amber Portwood reported her then-fiancé Gary Wayt missing. The couple had been staying at a remote Airbnb in North Carolina while they attended Amber's brother's wedding. What followed was a ton of speculation up until Gary was found after he apparently simply left following an argument with Amber. And now, Amber's ex Gary broke his silence about the ordeal.

At the time, fans of the Teen Mom franchise speculated about what happened to Gary. They came up with wild theories, from suggesting that Amber knew more than she let on to claiming that Gary left the house in anger and that he got lost and hurt in the process. It turned out that Gary simply left on foot and was found alive and well in Oklahoma a few days later. Amber and Gary's relationship ended and since then, fans have been curious and confused about what exactly transpired between them.

Amber Portwood's ex Gary Wayt breaks his silence about their fight.

In an interview with the Teen Mom gossip Instagram account TeenMomFanz, Gary shared some information about the fight he and Amber had which led to him leaving and Amber filing a missing person's report. According to Gary, they had both been intoxicated and they fought about his family not approving of Amber because of her criminal record. When Gary wanted to leave to put an end to the fight, he said that Amber held his personal belongings as a way to prevent him from walking out.

"When the toxic fight went from bad to worse, I knew I was going to leave," Gary told the outlet in his interview. "That's when she found my cell phone, JDubb earbuds, wallet, and I think even my toothbrush and deodorant, and would not give them to me. I had no other choice but to become a missing person. I experienced the manic episodes before and I was tired of them. I told Amber it was not a good idea to drink but she does her own thing. With everything with my family and now the problems with me and her, I just left. It was the right decision looking back."

The "manic episodes" he mentioned are in reference to Amber's behavior. She has shared on Teen Mom OG that she was diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders and that, as a result, she sometimes blacks out and then doesn't remember what she did or said during that time.