AMC Theaters Increases Price of Stubs A-List Premium Subscription Program The price increase begins in July 2026. By Niko Mann Published April 16 2026, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Moviegoers are not happy that AMC Theaters announced that it will increase the price of the Stubs A-List premium subscription program. The price increase marks the second time AMC has increased the price in one year.

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The movie perks included with AMC theaters' Stubs A-List premium subscription program allow holders to view a maximum of four movies every week — including IMAX and Dolby. Subscription holders also receive free upgrades on popcorn, beverages, and a $5 reward for every $50 spent at the theater. According to Variety, the increase will go into effect on July 15, 2026.

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AMC Theaters increases price of Stubs A-List subscriptions.

AMC Theaters announced that the price for the Stubs A-List subscriptions was being raised by $2 to $29.99 per month. The last price increase occurred last May, and moviegoers are not happy with the sudden increase. AMC claims that the increase in price is a "necessary price adjustment," according to an email from AMC Theaters' CEO Adam Aron.

“Even with this necessary price adjustment, A-List continues to offer you exceptional value, often costing only the price of seeing about one to two movies per month," wrote the CEO. "Especially when you enjoy premium formats or reserve tickets online. It really is now — and will continue to be — a terrific bargain."

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AMC A-List going up to $30/month 😬 pic.twitter.com/3J2b4SL7vL — Maya Tribbitt (@MayaTribbitt) April 15, 2026

When Stubs A-List was launched back in 2018, the price was only $19.95 per month for three movies per week. The AMC subscription plan was created to out-bargain MoviePass and its $9.95 a month movie deal for one movie per day. Not only did AMC boast that the Stubs A-List plan was still a good deal, but they actually boasted that they hadn't raised prices for a whole year!

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"We should point out. though. that we have not advised you of a price increase in A-List for more than a year, while our costs of operating our theatres are rising. So, the price of your AMC Stubs A-List monthly membership fee will be going up modestly, by $2, changing to $29.99, effective on your first billing date on or after July 15, 2026."

Users on X are not so impressed with the price increase. One user replied, "Way to kill your audience again." "I’m a big-time supporter of movies and going to theaters, but AMC is NOT a good deal for most," another added.

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Here is the AMC A-List cancellation policy.

Many people with the AMC Theaters' Stubs A-List subscriptions want to cancel their policy before the price increase takes effect. When a person signs up for the AMC plan, there is a three-month minimum commitment, and the funds are automatically billed to an account set up by the customer.