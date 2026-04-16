The Lena Dunham, Lorde, Jack Antonoff PowerPoint Is a Glorious Mess, and We're Here for It "I wasn’t paying attention, but the internet sure was, and they made some pretty amazing PowerPoints on the issue." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 16 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's always fun to speculate about the inner workings of Hollywood, and fan theories are usually just harmless observations. However, there are times when a fan theory becomes so prevalent that it starts to actually seep into the celebrities' real lives.

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That's what happened when a particularly observant fan noticed an allegedly unspoken love triangle between Lena Dunham, Lorde, and Jack Antonoff. Not one to take this information lightly, the fan made a PowerPoint titled "Lorde and Jack Antonoff — An Emotionally Broken Journey," documenting everything they'd supposedly learned about the secret drama. Naturally, chaos ensued.

Source: MEGA

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The Lena Dunham, Lorde, Jack Antonoff PowerPoint drama, explained.

The 29-slide PowerPoint in question alleges that music producer Jack Antonoff was cheating on actor Lena Dunham with singer Lorde. We know, it's confusing. ... Lena and Jack were dating back when Jack was working with Lorde on her album "Melodrama" in 2017. What else happened in 2017? Jack and Lena ended their five-year-long relationship. In 2018, Lorde and Jack were spotted looking quite cozy together on numerous occasions. However, the two insist that they were always just friends.

The PowerPoint goes into even further detail in its allegations. It notes the lyrics to Lorde's songs on "Melodrama," plus the performance choices when she sang the music live. It pointed out inconsistencies in what the celebrities involved said in interviews. Furthermore, it noted the somewhat odd behavior of other celebs who aren't directly in the drama but seemed to be acting suspiciously, as if they knew what was going on.

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Source: MEGA

All in all, if this PowerPoint creator had wanted to use their powers for other purposes, they would've made a great detective! The presentation went viral, and made so many good points that the celebrities themselves felt they needed to answer the questions it raised. This Reddit user summed it up perfectly when they said, "Pop culture peaked when this was released into the world."

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Per the Daily Mail, Jack had said, "Normally I would never address rumors, but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip." Meanwhile, Lorde echoed, "Guys, Jack and I are not dating, for the last time. I love him, he's awesome, but we're not dating! Please!"

Source: MEGA

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Lena, however, is just as skeptical as the rest of us. Her latest memoir, Famesick, has reignited interest in the PowerPoint. In the book, Lena takes fans back to 2017 when she details being by her grandmother's bedside in the hospital. She said she FaceTimed her then-boyfriend to find Jack "ensconced with a teen pop star I was too oblivious to be jealous of."

Lena continued that when she was dealing with her own physical ailments in the following weeks, "All I could do was rock back and forth in the bathtub, trying to stay out of the way of Jack and the young singer." While her book never names the pop star in question, the actor did drop one more clue.

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Source: MEGA

Lena expressed, "I wasn’t paying attention, but the internet sure was, and they made some pretty amazing PowerPoints on the issue, so convincing they had me rethinking events that I myself had been present for." This new revelation in 2026 means that this Reddit user is right when they say, "That PowerPoint just keeps coming back!"

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Here's where everyone stands today.

Given that so much time has passed since the PowerPoint first entered our lives, all the celebrities involved have moved on. Jack is now married to actress Margaret Qualley. Lorde has also found love, as she's dating music producer Jim-E Stack.