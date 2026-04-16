Is Mel Brooks Directing 'Spaceballs 2'? What We Know About the Sequel 'Spaceballs 2' is in the works, but Mel Brooks’ role in the sequel is not exactly what some fans expected. By Amy Coleman Published April 16 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: X/@AmazonMGMStudio

When news of a Spaceballs sequel started circulating, one question immediately followed. Would Mel Brooks be back in the director’s chair? So is Mel Brooks directing Spaceballs 2? The answer is a little more nuanced than a simple yes or no, and it depends on how the project is being credited and who is actually leading it.

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Is Mel Brooks directing 'Spaceballs 2'?

According to IMDb, Spaceballs 2 lists Josh Greenbaum as the director, while Mel Brooks is credited as a writer. That detail answers the question directly. Based on current information, Mel is involved in the project creatively, but he is not listed as the director. This is a notable shift, considering Mel is the beloved director of the original Spaceballs film released in 1987.

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Josh Greenbaum is listed as the director while Mel Brooks is still involved.

Josh is listed as the director of the sequel. That places him in charge of bringing the new installment to life on screen. At the same time, Mel’s involvement as a writer suggests he still has a hand in shaping the tone and humor of the film, which is a key part of what made the original so memorable. According to Variety, the sequel has been in development with a comedic tone that continues the spirit of the original, even as a new creative team steps in.

The shift in director is part of what has fans paying close attention. Sequels to cult classics often walk a fine line between honoring the original and updating the story for a new audience. With Josh directing and Mel still involved creatively, the film sits somewhere in between those two approaches.

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Just like the old one. But newer.



Spaceballs: The New One is coming only to theaters April 23, 2027. pic.twitter.com/faGDGTkt8n — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) April 16, 2026 Source: X/@AmazonMGMStudio

The sequel has generated interest because of how it connects to the original.

Part of the excitement around Spaceballs 2 comes from its connection to the original film, which became a cult favorite over the years. While details about the plot are still limited, the project is moving forward and has already begun drawing attention through early promotional material. Amazon confirmed it is releasing on April 23, 2027. That attention is partly driven by nostalgia, but also by curiosity about how a sequel will update the parody for a modern audience.

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Even though Mel is not currently listed as the director, his involvement as a writer means his influence is still present in the project. For fans, that distinction matters. The humor and style of Spaceballs were closely tied to Mel’s voice, so his participation suggests the sequel will still carry elements of that original tone. At the same time, having a different director could bring a slightly different approach to how the story is told on screen.