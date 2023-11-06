Home > Viral News > Influencers Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Sister Is an Offscreen Hero of ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Amelia Dimoldenberg’s sister, Zoe, helps her prep interview questions, even when there are more than 100 celebrities walking the red carpet. By Dan Clarendon Nov. 6 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Amelia Dimoldenberg YouTube

The Gist: Amelia Dimoldenberg’s sister, Zoe, helps her behind the scenes of the popular web series Chicken Soup Date.

British rapper Central Cee tried to shoot his shot with Zoe, but Amelia shot him down.

YouTube viewers may well be eager to learn about Amelia Dimoldenberg’s sister after hearing the Chicken Soup Date host mention her during the Nov. 2, 2023, episode of the web series Hot Ones.

“I’m so happy that I did that,” Amelia said on Hot Ones, after braving a series of hot sauces. “I honestly thought I was going to be hospitalized. My sister told me — my sister is such a big fan, she wanted to come today, but she was working … I said that you’d invited me to do this. She was like, ‘I don’t think you should do it.’ She was like, ‘Don’t do it. Like, it’s not going to be worth it.’ … We’ll see what happens tomorrow when I’m … like, on the toilet.”

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s sister, Zoe, has popped up on her social media accounts.

Amelia has mentioned her sister a few times on social media. In 2018, after British rapper Skepta tweeted a photo of a woman showing off a photo of him on her phone, Amelia responded, “That’s my sister wtf @zoedora.” Amelia mentioned Zoe on Instagram even earlier, sharing a photo of herself on a Facebook video call with her sister in 2015. “Saturday night in with Zoe aka glamour puss aka judge judy aka my intern,” Amelia wrote in the caption.

Zoe helps Amelia prep for red carpet interviews.

On IMDb, Zoe is credited as a writer on Amelia’s web series Who Cares? And on the Nov. 2, 2023, episode of Hot Ones, Amelia said that Zoe helps her prepare for interviewing celebrities on the red carpet.

“I love [red carpet interviews],” Amelia told Hot Ones host Sean Evans. “I really thrive in that environment of the challenge of red carpets interview because, it’s true, it is a very challenging environment. Me and whoever I’m writing with — sometimes my sister, sometimes another writer — will literally go through the list, and we’ll think of four or five questions for each celebrity.”

For the Golden Globe Awards, Amelia had questions for all the A-list guests, of whom there were more than 100. Amelia explained, “I’ll prep for everyone,” she said. “And then you just hope for the best to see who comes your way.”

Central Cee asked Amelia about Zoe in one ‘Chicken Shop Date’ interview.

British rapper Central Cee took an interest in Zoe in the Feb. 14, 2023, episode of Chicken Shop Date, but the feeling wasn’t mutual — according to Amelia, at least. After Central Cee asked Amelia how old Zoe was, Amelia said that Zoe was younger. “Why?” she asked. “Are you interested? You can’t be. … She’s not interested in you.”

