When Is America Ferrera Going to Have Her Second Baby?By Pippa Raga
Congratulations are in order for Ugly Betty and Superstore star America Ferrera, who announced earlier this year that she is pregnant with husband Ryan Piers Williams' second child, and has been keeping social media followers up to date with her growing baby bump.
America has also been making recent headlines for her unexpected departure from NBC's Superstore, in which she plays protagonist and Cloud 9 store manager Amy Sosa.
When is America Ferrera's due date?
The Real Women Have Curves actress and activist revealed her pregnancy long before announcing her departure from the favorite NBC show. "Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!" she captioned a New Year's 2020 Instagram post of herself, her husband, and their 2-year-old, Sebastian.
When asked about her due date at the 2020 Oscars red carpet, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star kept coy, simply responding to curious reporters that she was expecting her second child "in the spring/summer" — which is now right around the corner!
These days, America has been using her social media platform to share COVID-19 precautions with her million followers by bringing awareness to notable organizations like New York City's City Harvest, and amplifying "the actual importance of social distancing."
Is 'Superstore' ending or canceled following America's departure?
It's hard to imagine how exactly Superstore showrunners will pull off this protagonist's departure, but given that NBC has renewed the series for a sixth season, the show must — at least until further notice — go on.
In addition to bringing Amy to life on the series, America has directed and produced several episodes of Superstore. "The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing her departure.
America also recently produced Netflix's Gentefied, and said she wishes "only the best" for her "beloved Superstore family" as she embarks on "the next chapter for my family and career."
The series' fifth season was set to conclude on April 16, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Vulture reports that "a finale will not be shot." Instead, April 9's Episode 21, titled "California Part 1," will close out this season.
The actress said in an Instagram story on Friday, March 13 that it was "unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore this season." America added that the show was "shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot."
In the same Instagram story, the star teased that she might be returning next season after all, in order to give Amy the farewell she deserves. "I assume [this] means we'll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy's storyline," she said. "But I'm about to shoot my last scene [of Season 5] ... right now."
We hope that America is taking care of herself and her rapidly growing family during this difficult time.
New episodes of Superstore air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. "California Part 1," which will serve as this season's finale, airs April 9.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
