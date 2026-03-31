'American Idol's' Voting Issue Has Fans Asking Questions About Who Is and Isn't Eliminated The 2026 season of 'American Idol' features three different ways to vote weekly. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 31 2026, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

If you've ever wondered how a show like American Idol can tally millions of votes during an episode and have the results read out in real time, the short answer is that, well, it can't. Not always, anyway. That's what happened during the March 30, 2026, episode, which was the first live episode of the 2026 season.

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The voting glitch meant that host Ryan Seacrest was unable to share the results of the night's live elimination. What does this mean for the rest of the season, especially if the voting methods stay the same? That's what people want to know right now. Fans are also concerned about what safeguards might be put in place to make sure a voting glitch doesn't happen again.

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

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'American Idol's' voting glitch delayed important results.

During the first live episode of Season 24 of American Idol, after the votes flooded in for viewers' favorite performers of the final 14 contestants, it was revealed that the elimination had to be postponed. Ryan Seacrest explains that so many votes came in at once that it was impossible to tally them all in time for the end of the episode. It's a first for the series as a whole.

Ryan explains to the audience that "tens of millions" of votes were submitted at an "unprecedented" rate for the show. "To ensure complete accuracy with the numbers, I was literally just told we are not going to announce eliminations tonight," he explains during the episode.

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@AmericanIdol America and everyone around the world you have me to think because I watch it when it’s almost done recording so I submitted my votes I think either right before that last commercial break ended or while voting was still open. But wow that is a first in American… pic.twitter.com/RZWTGqUMvK — hound_dog250 (@Nathan2363491) March 31, 2026

Is there not going to be an 'American Idol' elimination?

Later, backstage, Ryan said, per KVUE ABC, that he was told moments before going on-stage that there were no voting results for him to read from his card live on-stage. He explained that he was told the results would have to be "pushed until next week." So, while there wasn't an elimination for the March 30 episode, there is one planned for the April 6, 2026, episode.

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It's still unclear what that means for the season, though, and if there will have to be a double elimination episode or an extra episode fitted in somewhere. In the past, there have been double elimination nights on American Idol, so right now, that seems like a possibility to set the course of the season right as things ramp up toward the end.

Here’s how voting works! Vote over on the PINNED post! It’s a different post than this one... look for the purple! 💜 #americanidol pic.twitter.com/Nduf5xgvZZ — GTAKING © (@gtakingofficial) March 31, 2026

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How do you vote for 'American Idol' contestants?

One reason that the voting glitch happened on American Idol was because of the numerous ways that viewers can vote for their favorite contestants. Viewers can vote online, they can text their contestant's number to the number 21523 during the voting window, and they can vote on social media. That last one might be the hardest to calculate with total accuracy.