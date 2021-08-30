The 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals Stage 1 Course Introduces Five New Obstacles (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Though the NBC series American Ninja Warrior has been on-air for more than a decade, the reality competition has continued to impress viewers with unique and demanding courses, ever-evolving individual obstacles, and mentally-demanding elements.

Season 13, which debuted in May 2021, has been unlike any other. In addition to filming during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the season featured "family" teams, the youngest athletes yet, and the introduction of Split Decisions.