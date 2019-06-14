We Can't Imagine the Kind of Day Chris Brown Is Having

One of America's most controversial musicians, Chris Brown, 30, is making headlines today for two reasons. First, he started claiming he was hacked instead of standing behind the shade he threw on ex Karrueche Tran's new boyfriend via Instagram. It was messy.

But if that wasn't not enough for the "She Ain't You" singer, a source recently confirmed to Page Six that he's expecting a second child with a currently pregnant Ammika Harris, 26. What do we know about Chris Brown's daughter, his breakup from Indyamarie and his relationship with Ammika Harris? Keep scrolling.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris — A Relationship Timeline Ammika Harris, who calls herself "blasian with cherokee blood" [sic] by ethnicity, has been Chris Brown's on-again-off-again girlfriend for a very long time, at least in famous-people standards.

The two were rumored to be together back in 2015, then were spotted again as an item earlier this year. In January, they traveled as a couple to Paris, where Chris Brown was detained after a woman had claimed he had raped her at a local hotel. Ammika seemed thoroughly unfazed by ordeal and documented the trip on her Instagram page.

Indyamarie and Chris have split. Ammika and Chris were broken up by late April 2019, and by then, Chris was reported to be dating model Indyamarie Jean. However, Indyamarie and the "Loyal" rapper have just split, per Page Six, because of Ammika's pregnancy with Chris. Ammika attended UCLA and still lives in Los Angeles.

She is an Instagram model with a following of nearly 300K — follow @ammikaaa to stay current on her updates. Superfans claim Chris had been hinting at the pregnancy for some time now, posting comments like "BM" (to stand for "baby mama") on her page. That said, Page Six notes that Ammika and Chris are not an item.

Ammika's will be Chris Brown's second baby. Ammika's will be Chris' second child. His first, Royalty Brown, was born on May 27, 2014 in Texas to then-girlfriend Nia Guzman who waited until Royalty was one year old before revealing her existence to the world and forcing Chris to get on board with parenting.

"I knew what the outcome was going to be once it came out," she said in an interview with Latina.com. "I was very fearful for… everything that’s going on now. I know that he’s young, he’s wild, and he has the bad boy persona, and I just knew that it just wasn’t going to be the best situation. And if I could have still kept it quiet until now, I would have."

Well, there might also be another reason she kept Royalty so under wraps, and it may have to do with the fact that she was married at the time to one Terry Amey. Anyway, Nia and Chris had a super messy split and don't get along these days.

But Chris seems to be a doting father and we hope he shows that same kind of love to this new baby of his. In 2015, he released an album named Royalty dedicated to his first-born. "It was what he was dealing with being a father," Nia told Latina.com. "And he wanted to dedicate that part of his life to her." As of this article, neither Chris nor Ammika have opened up about the pregnancy, and Indyamarie hasn't said anything about their breakup.