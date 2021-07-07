'Family Karma' Star Amrit Kapai Met Richa Sadana When He Was in Law School

The second season of Family Karma is in full swing, and viewers have already seen a multitude of memorable moments. From the demise and subsequent reconciliation of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's engagement, to Anisha Ramakrishna's journey to freeze her eggs, to Amrit Kapai' s emotional decision to come out to his grandmother, the Family Karma friend group has been through a lot of serious milestones in front of the cameras.

Amrit and Vishal have been best friends for years, and the two are dealing with various intense moments in their respective romantic relationships on the show.

Though the two are close and have been for quite some time, Amrit is also loyal to Richa. He actually introduced Vishal and Richa to one another after he met the financial services professional when he was in law school.

When he's not dazzling viewers on reality TV, Amrit is practicing law — where did he go to law school?