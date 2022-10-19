Meet Amy Loughren, the ICU Nurse-Turned-Hero Who Help Put a Murderer Behind Bars
Picture it — you’re living life as an ICU nurse and single mother with a passion to help others. Along your journey as a medical professional, you forge a friendship with a colleague that you entrusted with personal information. Soon after, you learn that said friend may be responsible for murdering patients by poisoning them with medicine. This is the story of Amy Loughren, which has now become a Netflix phenomenon titled The Good Nurse.
Anyone would be nervous to work with the authorities to take down a serial killer, but Amy didn’t allow fear to be a factor. And thanks to her bravery, she was able to get Charles Cullen behind bars for the murders of 40 patients, although authorities believe he’s responsible for more. So, where is Amy Loughren now? Here’s the full scoop on the ICU nurse and hero.
Amy Loughren wears multiple hats as a nurse, hypnotherapist, reiki master, and more.
As we know, not all heroes wear capes. Amy, who has been rightfully dubbed a hero by millions, has continued with her passion for helping others.
According to Amy’s website, the hero has continued to work as a nurse, but has also added other titles to her extensive resume. Amy surrently works as an integrative energy healer, past-life regressionist, crystal language reader, and medical intuitive.
Additionally, the mother of two also makes a living by being a Reiki master, hypnotherapist, DreamSculptor practitioner, and a reconnective healer with over 30 years of experience. Talk about walking in your purpose!
This heavy yet important workload all came to pass after Amy’s ordeal with taking down Cullen. On Amy’s website, she explains that she had to come to terms with the fact that her good friend was a serial killer. Not to mention, Amy took the necessary time to do some self-work, heal from the experience, and connect on a deeper level with spirituality.
Now, Amy makes it a point to help others to take their power back, live life on their own terms, and become more centered with themselves.
Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’ will hit the platform in late October 2022.
The Story of Amy Loughren’s bravery has become the talk of social media and beyond, thanks to Netflix. In the film The Good Nurse, the storyline focuses on Amy’s life and how she was able to assist law enforcement with one of the biggest takedowns in U.S. history.
Of course, the crime-thriller does shine a light on Cullen’s (played by Eddie Redmayne) devious crimes, but it shows the backstory of Amy’s (Jessica Chastain) friendship with Cullen to learn all about the crimes from investigators.
It takes a lot of guts to do what Amy Loughren did, and the world will forever be grateful.
The Good Nurse is currently in select theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix on October 26, 2022