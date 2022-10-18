Ryan Murphy Is Creeping Us Out in 'The Watcher' — Is John Graff Based on a Real Person?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix.

Ryan Murphy has once again birthed a series that is built almost entirely on unsettling terror. Netflix's The Watcher tells the story of a family that moves into the house of their dreams, in a picturesque town that looks like something one might find in a Hallmark holiday movie. The Brannock family has barely settled into their new digs before receiving a disturbing letter from someone calling themselves "the Watcher."