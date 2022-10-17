Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Watcher’?
If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix’s thriller about homeowners haunted by a threatening letter-writer, you’re likely wondering if there will be a Season 2 of The Watcher.
The new series, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and based on a real-life stalking case in Connecticut, stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as a husband and wife who move into a dream home in the suburbs. Their dream, however, turns into a nightmare when an obsessive and anonymous neighbor starts enacting psychological warfare.
All seven episodes dropped on Thursday, Oct. 13, but fans are demanding more.
Is there going to be a Season 2 of ‘The Watcher’?
Netflix has yet to renew The Watcher for a second season, and the branding of a show as a “miniseries” or “limited” series indicates the first season may end up being the only season.
Still, Big Little Lies was a suburban-set limited series that got a second season, so perhaps a similar fate awaits The Watcher.
And the demand is there, if social media is any indication. “Surely there’ll be Season 2 of The Watcher, because what was that?” one person tweeted on Monday, Oct. 17.
“The Watcher done stressed me out!” another viewer tweeted that same day. “I need Season 2 now.”
“It left me wanting more. Hoping for a Season 2,” a third Twitter user wrote the day prior. “Mia Farrow in pigtails could be her own spinoff. The foundation was set, [and] now Ryan Murphy can go in any direction with it that he wants.”
'The Watcher' is a hit with viewers.
The Watcher became the No. 1 show on Netflix’s daily ranking of most-watched TV sieges on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, as Deadline reported. The show it bumped to No. 2, coincidentally or not, was the true-crime drama series Dahmer, another Ryan Murphy production, which has already become Netflix’s second most popular series ever, behind Stranger Things. And Ryan, who has deal with Netflix worth up to $300 million, is also a producer of the Netflix horror movie Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which hit No. 2 on the platform.
Critics aren’t as sold on 'The Watcher,' however.
So far, The Watcher has gotten mixed reviews. In a positive assessment, Daily Beast’s Coleman Spilde calls the show “the rare Ryan Murphy creation that actually benefits from his perverse sense of humor and fondness for gripping thriller drama.”
Variety’s Daniel D’Addario wasn’t as enthusiastic about it, writing, “After a while, the sense that anything is possible comes to mean that nothing surprises us, a bad thing for a show with at least a toe in earthbound, every-homeowner’s-nightmare drama.”
But Decider’s Joel Keller recommends skipping The Watcher: “In another producer’s hands, The Watcher could have been a taut, tense thriller. But with Murphy and [co-creator Ian] Brennan at the helm, it becomes more campy than tense, and even a stellar cast can’t save the show from itself.”
The real-life "Watcher" case is still unsolved.
The Watcher may or may not have told a closed-ended story in those seven episodes, but the real-life case is still very much open.
Maria and Derek Broaddus bought the house at 657 Boulevard, in Westfield, N.J., in 2014, but after their experience receiving letters from a person identified only as “The Watcher,” they sold the house in 2019 for a $400,000 loss. And to this day, the Watcher has never been caught, according to Newsweek.