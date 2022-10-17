'The Watcher' Star Samantha Blaire Cutler Dishes on Ryan Murphy's Twisted True-Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Appearing in flashback scenes, Pat lived at 657 Boulevard with her parents, her brother, and her grandmother two decades before the Brannock family arrived. Her religious father, John Graff (Joe Mantello), also received menacing letters from the all-knowing Watcher.

(The Graff family is based on the real-life List family members, who were slaughtered by patriarch John List in Westfield circa 1971, though the List massacre isn't related to the real Watcher case.)

"With Pat, [John is] just very, like, 'you have to be a good girl, you have to follow the rules.' And so I think she's rebelling a bit and, you know, getting into a little bit of trouble, which could ultimately not just be bad for me, but for the whole family," Samantha said.